Airman pleads guilty to traveling across state lines for sex with minor

A man accused of traveling to Connecticut for sexual activity with a minor while he was a member of the Air Force pleaded guilty in federal court in Hartford, Conn. on Monday.

Nicholas Murphy, 27, of Exeter, R.I., began communicating with the minor through Facebook and other online platforms and then traveled to Moosup, Conn. in May and June 2015 to meet her, engaging in illegal sexual conduct on at least one occasion, according to his plea agreement.

The victim told Murphy that she was 16 years old, though she was in fact younger, the agreement states.

Murphy again drove to Moosup on Sept. 16, 2015, and picked the victim up in his truck even though he knew that she left her parents' home without their knowledge, the federal court records state. He then drove her to a secluded area and had sex with her.

Plainfield police interviewed Murphy the next week, along with law enforcement from Rhode Island and a U.S. Air Force detective, according to court records.

In May, when he was arrested, a spokesman for the Air Force told a reporter that Murphy remained on active duty with the rank of staff sergeant. He was assigned to the 14th Security Forces Squadron at the Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi as an installation patrolman.

His current military status was not known late Monday.

In his petition to plead guilty to one count of traveling to engage in illegal sexual activity with a minor, Murphy wrote that he met the victim on a dating website and believed she was 19 years old until they met in person and she said that she was 16, according to federal court records.

He wrote that he suffered a severe lapse in personal judgment and was "truly remorseful," according to the petition.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13.

