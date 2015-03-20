Quantcast

Airman pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

Akeem Beazer, left, and Dalian Washington, right. The two airmen, based at Dover Air Force Base, were arrested after an underage girl told a social worker she had stayed on the military base and had sex with the service members.

By RANDALL CHASE | Associated Press | Published: October 11, 2017

DOVER, Del. — A former Dover Air Force Base airman is facing a potential life sentence after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a child.

Twenty-five-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia faces at least 10 years behind bars after entering the plea Wednesday.

Prosecutors agreed to drop charges of sex abuse of a minor and conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking.

Another airman, 21-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a minor and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Both men will be sentenced in January.

The two were arrested after the girl told a social worker she had stayed on the military base and had sex with service members.

Court records indicate that the girl had a troubled home life and often lived on the street.

