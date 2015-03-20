Airman pleads guilty to child sex trafficking
By RANDALL CHASE | Associated Press | Published: October 11, 2017
DOVER, Del. — A former Dover Air Force Base airman is facing a potential life sentence after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a child.
Twenty-five-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia faces at least 10 years behind bars after entering the plea Wednesday.
Prosecutors agreed to drop charges of sex abuse of a minor and conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking.
Another airman, 21-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a minor and faces up to 15 years in prison.
Both men will be sentenced in January.
The two were arrested after the girl told a social worker she had stayed on the military base and had sex with service members.
Court records indicate that the girl had a troubled home life and often lived on the street.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Their families are suffering in Puerto Rico; the Army needs them in Alaska
Congressmen consider proposal to slash GI Bill flight school benefits
Navy fires USS McCain senior leaders after ‘preventable’ deadly collision
Wildfires ravage Northern California with shocking speed
Israel hacked Kaspersky, then tipped the NSA that its tools had been breached
White House: Trump picks deputy chief of staff to lead DHS