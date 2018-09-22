Quantcast

Airman found dead at Altus Air Force Base is identified

Staff Sgt. Robert Alvarez was a loadmaster assigned to the 58th Airlift Squadron.

JEREMY WENTWORTH/U.S. AIR FORCE

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 22, 2018

An airman found dead Monday at a home on Altus Air Force Base, Okla., has been identified as Staff Sgt. Robert A. Alvarez with the 58th Airlift Squadron.

“Robert served as a loadmaster with the 58th Airlift Squadron and he will be missed,” said Col. Eric Carney, 97th Air Mobility Wing Commander.

“It burdens me to lose any member of the 97th Family. Every member is an essential part of our 97 AMW team,” Carney said.

The Air Force will continue to investigate Alvarez's death.
 

