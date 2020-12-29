Airman firefighter dies responding to building fire in West Virginia

WASHINGTON — A 30-year-old Air National Guardsman was killed Sunday responding to a fire that has since been determined to be arson, according to the West Virginia National Guard.

Senior Airman Logan Young, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, W.Va., responded to a mutual aid call at a structure fire when he was fatally injured, according to the Guard.

“Our 167th Airlift Wing family is heartbroken over the tragic loss of Senior Airman Logan Young and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Col. Marty Timko, the wing commander. “As a first responder answering the call to support a local emergency, a finer example of commitment to service as a citizen-airman could not be found.”

Young, a resident of Martinsburg, is survived by his mother, father, brother, and fiancée, according to the Guard.

The fire happened at about 1:56 a.m. at a vacant structure in Berkeley County, according to a post on the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s official Facebook page. At about 2:34 a.m., a mayday call went out and four firefighters were transported to Berkeley Medical Center for treatment, according to a post on the Berkeley County Public Safety official Facebook page.

Investigators connected the fire to another structure fire at a vacant building about 20 minutes prior in a neighboring county, according to their Facebook post. Investigators determined both fires were intentionally set.

The fire marshal’s office and West Virginia State Police are still investigating the fire. There is a reward for up to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the arson, according to the state fire marshal’s Facebook page.

Young enlisted in the Air Force in 2011 and served on active duty as a military policeman until he transitioned to the West Virginia Air National Guard in 2018 to serve as a firefighter in the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron, according to the Guard. He deployed to the Middle East in 2014 and at the time of his death worked full time as a military authority firefighter.

His military awards include the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

"To lose such a talented and dedicated young airman is truly a tragedy. Logan was a hero in every sense of the word and lived out the Air Force values of service before self in all that he did, which was on full display at the time of his passing,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the West Virginia adjutant general. “His service to his community as a first responder and member of the Guard will always be remembered.”

Kenney.Caitlin@stripes.com

Twitter: @caitlinmkenney

