Airman dies days after being shot while allegedly 'playing' with gun

Airman 1st Class Marcus Jimenez was shot by a fellow airman when the two were allegedly “playing” with a firearm in the early morning hours of July 5 in Clovis, N.M. Jimenez died several days later.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Tribune News Service) — An airman at Cannon Air Force Base died July 10 after suffering a gunshot wound days earlier, Air Force officials said.

Airman 1st Class Marcus Jimenez, 23, of Olton, Texas, and a friend were allegedly “playing” with a firearm in the early morning hours of July 5, according to Clovis police, when the weapon was fired.

Police said the men had been consuming alcohol.

The other man involved is also an airman, according to a news release from 9th Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb, but was not named by her or police.

Jimenez was first transported to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis before being transported to a Lubbock, Texas, hospital, where he died.

Reeb announced Tuesday that Cannon Air Force Base would be given jurisdiction to prosecute the case.

“After speaking with the military, law enforcement involved, and the victim’s family, I believe letting the military handle a case involving two of their own airman is the best decision,” Reeb said in a news release. “… The military’s penalties are similar if not higher than the State’s penalties.”

It is unknown whether charges will be pressed.

Representatives at Cannon Air Force Base could not be reached for comment.

According to his obituary, Jimenez joined the Air Force last year.

“Marcus had a contagious laugh and a golden smile,” it reads.



