Airman dies at lake in Missouri

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — A 37-year-old airman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead Saturday in Missouri.

According to Moody Air Force Base, Master Sgt. Brett Davidson, an airman assigned to the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron at Fort Campbell, Ky., was found in a lake around 11:30 a.m. in Rocky Mount, Mo.

The cause of death is currently under investigation, according to a press release.

The 19th Air Support Operations Squadron is a geographically separated unit of the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing at Moody.

"My deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of Brett," said Col. Paul Birch, 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing commander.

"He was a longtime member of the squadron and the TACP community. We are grieving the loss of an integral part of our family."



