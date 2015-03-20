Airborne training exercise a first for explosives ordnance disposal soldiers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Fort Bragg-based explosive ordnance disposal soldiers took another step in the continuing evolution of their jobs last week.

The step was out the door of an Air Force C-17 Globemaster as it soared over Sicily Drop Zone.

One-by-one, seven soldiers from the 767th EOD Company took the leap among fellow Fort Bragg paratroopers. In doing so, they made history.

The jump was the first time the unit had participated in a larger airborne training mission tied to the Global Response Force.

Their jump is believed to be the first in Army history for a conventional EOD unit.

The company, one of two in the 192nd EOD Battalion that have recently gained airborne status, are in the process of fully integrating into the GRF's first echelon forces — those trained to deploy on a moment's notice and, if needed, jump behind enemy lines to secure airfields and other strategic positions.

Previously, EOD troops had to be flown in and land with other troops and equipment hours after the first paratroopers hit the ground.

Two Fort Bragg EOD companies — the 767th and 722nd — are the first conventional EOD units to gain airborne status, officials said.

Standing on the edge of Sicily Drop Zone, Capt. Zachary Abood, commander of the 767th EOD Company, said the jump was a step toward a larger goal of fully integrating a platoon of the company into the GRF ready battalion.

"It's a new experience," said 1st Lt. Sean Connors, who leads 2nd Platoon, 767th EOD and was one of the jumpers. "It's something we're excited to be able to offer."

The changes to conventional EOD forces have been in the works for years, officials said. But airborne positions were not officially approved until last month.

That's when soldiers from the two Fort Bragg EOD companies were able to start their airborne training, with the soldiers jumping individually as the part of routine training on post.

Thursday's jump was the first time they had did so as a group with a follow on mission with a ground commander.

For the EOD troops, the daytime jump was "Hollywood" — meaning the paratroopers were not burdened with their combat gear, unlike the 82nd Airborne soldiers they jumped alongside, Abood said.

That's because the unit's soldiers have not yet reached the required number of day and night jumps before they can leap, fully loaded, from a plane as part of a battalion mass tactical exercise.

They'll reach that goal by the end of the year, Abood said. And will be ready before they are asked to assume part of the Global Response Force mission.

On Thursday, the soldiers jumped with a battalion of troops from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division during the day and then waited on a night jump with a different battalion before conducting their follow-on missions.

In a real world scenario, those missions could involve clearing bombs and unexploded ordnance from airfields or clearing paths through minefields.

Ultimately, the airborne EOD mission will rotate among the two Fort Bragg EOD companies, with platoons assigned for the no-notice missions and the companies working directly with the 82nd Airborne Division brigade that forms the bulk of the GRF.

Abood said soldiers have been excited about the new capabilities.

About half were paratroopers earlier in their careers, he said. All have been taking every opportunity possible to jump and hone their skills.

As the unit progresses to more complicated training, Abood said they can help inform battalion and brigade commanders in the infantry units they will support on how best to use their expertise.

"We're building relationships," he said.

The EOD changes are part of a larger evolution of the force that is designed to make the troops a more agile force.

Part of the changes include the inactivation of some EOD units and a reorganization of the overall force.

As part of the reorganization, two EOD battalions and 13 companies have or will inactivate.

The 192nd Ordnance Battalion also assumed oversight of an EOD unit located at Fort Drum, New York.

Officials have previously said the Army's conventional EOD forces are becoming faster, fitter and more agile to cope with emerging threats around the world.

Col. Marty L. Muchow, deputy commander of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command, said EOD forces are also fielding new equipment, such as streamlined body armor used by special operations forces, and have added an emphasis on fitness, with more physical training, ruck marches and strength training.

The 20th CBRNE, based at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the operation headquarters and primary force provider for all CBRNE capabilities in the Army.

Officials from the command said EOD teams will also be expected to work in smaller, two-man teams without the bulky armored vehicles they used in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We have learned valuable lessons from Iraq and Afghanistan that if EOD forces want to be relevant and an asset to the maneuver units and (special operations forces), we needed to get lighter equipment and in better physical condition," Muchow said.

