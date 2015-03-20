Air raids, blackouts and panic: When World War II came to Bay Area

Fort Point, under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif., taken in June 2005 by Dvortygirl.

SAN FRANCISCO (Tribune News Service) — On Dec. 7, 1941, Barry Livingston, a sophomore at Lowell High School, was settling into his Sunday evening homework when his father, Carl, came to his bedroom.

Carl told Barry to put down the schoolwork. The war, still undeclared in the U.S., had come to Union Street and it was their duty to walk their Cow Hollow neighborhood with a message to be delivered in the fashion of Paul Revere.

“Turn out the lights!” was the cry, recalls Livingston, 90, cupping his hands and mustering up the call in his living room, just a block away from where he grew up. “We went out and yelled at people. We wanted a blackout. We thought the Japanese were going to attack.”

Wednesday is the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which brought the United States into World War II. Though the Sunday morning bombing came as a surprise, there had long been warnings that something was coming, that the California coastline would be an obvious target for the Japanese war machine.

Once enemy planes had hit Hawaii, they were more than halfway there. The great natural harbor of San Francisco Bay— rimmed as it was with military, oil and industrial bombing targets — was suddenly just as vulnerable.

“We Must Expect Some Heavy Blows,” warned a Chronicle headline.

The Coast Artillery Corps, a military installation overlooking the Golden Gate with spotlights and 17 big guns, formed the Bay Area’s first line of defense. The second line of defense was formed by Livingston, his father and other volunteers in the Air Raid Warning Service.

Their mission, spelled out in a “Blackouts” manual issued by the federal Office of Civil Defense, was to put feet on the ground whenever the sirens sounded and the street lights dimmed. Each block was to have two wardens on call for 12-hour shifts, patrolling to remind neighbors to keep the city dark and reduce the visibility of targets for Japanese bombers presumably waiting on aircraft carriers in the Pacific.

The system was to be patterned after the one used in London during the Blitz in 1940. Some 23,000 volunteers were needed to cover 5,000 city blocks. A Chronicle story dated Nov. 14, 1941, reported that hundreds had enlisted to be Air Raid Wardens, and featured a picture of the first to sign up: Jack Mulligan of the 600 block of Shrader Street.

But just how far those ambitious plans were carried out is unknown. The San Francisco History Center at the Main Library has a copy of the blackout pamphlet, but there is no written record of how many wardens were enlisted or who they were.

Today, most or all of the wardens are deceased. What’s left is oral history, carried on by junior wardens like Barry Livingston.

___

His father, Carl, had been a soldier in World War I and was well known in the community as the proprietor of Livingston Bros., a downtown department store since 1876. It stands to reason that his father would have volunteered, Barry Livingston said, but he doubts that the Air Raid Wardens were ever that organized.

“You just thought you were one and you became one,” he says. “There was no systematic thing about air raids, but you were out yelling at people to turn off their lights.”

By the time the Livingstons went out on duty the night of Dec. 7, 1941, the city was already on full alert. The first reports of the Hawaii attack had hit the city at 11:29 a.m. Many people were still at church or at after-church socials or at home listening to Sunday morning classical music on the radio.

Mayor Angelo Rossi commandeered the radio waves to declare a state of emergency. It was only the second time a San Francisco mayor had done so, the first coming after the General Strike of 1934. The Civilian Defense Council was mobilized “for the protection of life and property,” and citizens were implored to go to local police and fire stations to volunteer.

“By 1 p.m. truck drivers, housewives, salesmen, businessmen and an occasional Boy Scout boomed through the doors of police and fire stations asking for civil defense jobs,” the Chronicle reported the next day.

By 3:30 p.m. there were 385 people lined up at Northern Police Station, then on Greenwich Street in Cow Hollow. A Chronicle reporter was witness to a typical volunteer: “My name is Hazel Shive’ she announced firmly ‘and I am ready to go to work. I can do anything from driving a truck to handling a gun. If driven to it I can do some nursing.’”

Other women rushed to the Red Cross headquarters on Sutter Street, or signed up for the American Women’s Voluntary Services at the Palace Hotel. The San Francisco Camp Fire Girls held an emergency meeting to figure out what they could do.

All police and Highway Patrol days off were canceled. Police guarded the Twin Peaks and Stockton Street tunnels and 60 Coast Guard troops were sent to patrol the airport.

The Golden Gate Bridge, then just four years old, was a focus of concern. Suspicious-looking motorists were stopped and had their cars searched. “Suspicious looking” essentially meant “Asian.” All too soon, Japanese Americans would be rounded up and sent to internment camps.

Volunteer civilian guards pitched in and “sharp scrutiny” was the order. Some of the scrutiny was too sharp: Painters on the Bay Bridge had warning shots were fired over their heads by members of the National Guard on bridge patrol.

One citizen took it upon himself to guard the coast: he sat in his car with three loaded rifles, studying the sky for anything suspicious. Some citizens suggested that Japanese neighborhoods be searched and subversives rounded up, but police headed that off.

___

By Monday morning, Dec. 8, mobilization was in full swing. At the Federal Building, the recruitment station for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stayed open around the clock. Seven hundred San Franciscans enlisted in the armed forces the first day.

On the civilian side, the astonishing sum of $15 million in tax money was diverted from the city treasury to cover defense of the city and the war effort. Public schools were warned that in the event of an invasion, their buildings would be converted to hospitals.

Blackouts began in earnest. At 2 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 8 came the first of three sirens warning of unidentified aircraft off the coast detected by the Bay Area Interceptor Command in the Presidio of San Francisco.

Radio stations were ordered off the air. At 2:30 a.m., a Bay Area-wide blackout was ordered. Nineteen minutes later came a standby warning, indicating that enemy planes were approaching.

People later reported hearing the roar of planes, that dogfights were taking place off the coast. But at 3:30 a.m. the all-clear signal was sounded, only to be followed by another siren at 4:50 a.m.

“Japan Planes Near S.F. — 4 Raid Alarms” was the Chronicle headline on Dec. 9. The next night saw an hour-long blackout. “Two More S.F. Raid Alarms! Flares Drop From Sky ” the morning headline read.

The Dec. 9 blackout brought San Francisco its first casualty of war. A woman identified as Mrs. Ann Stewart, “became excited by the air raid alarm, rushed to her window to watch for planes and slipped over the edge. She fell seven stories to her death, according to the Chronicle report.

By the third night of air raid warnings, San Franciscans had already become jaded. Rumors spread that the blackouts were at best a test and at worst a hoax.

“You people do not seem to realize we are at war,” Lt. Gen. John DeWitt, head of the Western Defense Command, told a meeting of the Civil Defense Council at City Hall. “So get this: last night there were enemy planes over this community. They were enemy planes! I mean Japanese planes! And they were tracked out to sea.”

If the war goes on for long, DeWitt warned, San Francisco will certainly be bombed.

“Don’t be jittery. Learn to take it,” he said. “You’ve got to take it and if you can’t take it, get the hell out of San Francisco.”

___

By mid-December, a massive siren had been installed atop Twin Peaks. All eight counties surrounding the bay were put on alert, and clip-and-save “Air Raid Rules,’ ran in the Chronicle for eight consecutive days. Wardens were issued bulletins to deliver door-to-door in their districts.

One advised residents to have garden hoses attached to faucets at all times. “Impress your neighbors with the necessity of applying a FINE SPRAY ONLY on bombs,” it read. “A jet or splash of water will make them explode.”

One file of wartime ephemera at the San Francisco History Center is stuffed with letters from citizens ratting out their neighbors for not complying with the blackouts.

Edna Graham of Page Street wrote to the mayor to complain of neighbors who played the piano and left their lights on during a blackout. She tried throwing pebbles at their window to get their attention, then found an “Air Raid Warden struggling through the backyard to reach them. All in all, it was nearly 15 minutes before their lights went out.”

All the while, the Western Defense Command, headquartered in the Presidio, was tracking a pack of eight Japanese submarines off the coast from Oregon to San Diego. On Christmas Eve, 1941, a sub was allegedly spotted surfacing near the Farallon Islands.

Witnesses reported seeing guns up and ready to fire when the sub dropped as fast as it had risen and disappeared. Two months later, a Japanese sub surfaced eight miles off the coast of Santa Barbara, an incident detailed in Kevin Starr’s history, “Embattled Dreams: California in War and Peace, 1940-1950.”

From the sub, 25 shells were fired, flying over the Pacific Coast Highway toward oil tanks. One night later, anti-aircraft artillery was let loose after a claimed sighting of enemy bombers in what came to be known as “the Battle of Los Angeles.”

There never was a “Battle of San Francisco,” but the citizenry was ever prepared. Letters continued to flow to the mayor, some reporting men for smoking on street corners during blackouts, perhaps signaling Japanese bombers.

___

Air Raid Warden Carl Livingston eventually left the care of the Livingston Bros. store to his older brother, Brunn, and volunteered to return to active duty in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to run the commissary at Camp Stoneman, a vast, mostly secret holding pen for troops in Pittsburg on the shore of Suisun Bay.

Some 30,000 troops a day were billeted there on their way to the Point of Embarkation in Fort Mason on San Francisco’s northern waterfront. According to Starr, 1,647,174 people in all would ship out from there to the War in the Pacific.

Among them was Barry Livingston who enlisted in the Navy at age 17 in 1943 and was shipped to Guam. He ended up as a gunner on the USS Paricutin, bringing ammunition home from Australia.

He made it back, sailing under the Golden Gate and disembarking in the North Bay. He threw his seabag over his shoulder and went out on the highway to hitchhike up to Camp Stoneman to surprise his father.

Along came the family sedan. Livingston recognized his father behind the wheel, but the recognition was not mutual.

“He drove right by me,” Livingston says. “I was a swabby in my little white hat. There were thousands of us.”

———

