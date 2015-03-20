Air Force veteran, service dog celebrate graduation from training program

After serving tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan and other trouble spots around the world, retired Tech. Sgt. Jimmy Ciampini suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and other service-connected disabilities.

In November 2012, he was medically and unceremoniously retired from the Air Force, and his doctor told him he had about six months to live.

“I was bruised, broken, on edge, reluctant to leave my house and suffering from night terrors,” said Ciampini, a former B-1 bomber crew chief. “I never thought about killing myself, but I was waiting to die.”

Fortunately, Ciampini’s story didn’t end there. In 2015, he was accepted into the Healing Paws for Warriors program and was matched with Gunner, a black Labrador/Great Dane mix whose military family was no longer able to keep him.

On Friday, Ciampini and Gunner celebrated their graduation from the program during a special celebration at Clemenza’s restaurant.

Ciampini’s family and friends, as well as supporters of Healing Paws for Warriors, were there to congratulate him on the achievement, which he says changed his life.

“The day I brought Gunner home with me — that day — I stopped having night terrors,” Ciampini said. “I am a success story due to your efforts. Thank you for giving me my life back.”

Ciampini and Gunner are the second veteran/therapy dog pair to graduate from the program, which is dedicated to providing post-9/11 combat veterans wounded from PTSD, TBI and military sexual trauma (MST) with ADA-certified service dogs. Most of the dogs are rescues from local animal shelters, making the partnership a potentially life-saving one for both the dog and owner.

According to the Healing Paws for Warriors website, service dogs like Gunner have been shown to be effective in aiding in medical crises and alleviating the physical and emotional symptoms veterans continue to struggle with, even after returning from the battlefield.

“Some people have asked me why we’re celebrating our second graduation, since it’s not necessarily a milestone like the first,” said Healing Paws for Warriors Executive Director Mike Arena, himself a wounded warrior. “But our second team is just as valuable as the first. It proves that our first wasn’t a fluke. And the word ‘second’ is very important to Jimmy, since he and Gunner have both been given a second chance - a new 'leash' on life.”

