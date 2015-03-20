Air Force veteran behind border wall GoFundMe campaign now facing tax-related federal charges in Florida

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Wounded warrior Brian Kolfage, already under federal indictment in the Southern District of New York on single counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, has been indicted closer to home by a federal grand jury for the Northern District of Florida on charges related to the filing of his 2019 federal income taxes.

The latest indictment, single counts of filing a false tax return and wire fraud connected to the electronic filing of that return, were announced Thursday by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. The charges are only allegations, and must be proven in court.

The indictment alleges that during the 2019 tax year, Kolfage received hundreds of thousands of dollars from multiple organizations — including We Build The Wall, Inc., the nonprofit organization he founded to collect donations for privately funded sections of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — and failed to report that income to the Internal Revenue Service.

According to the indictment, Kolfage filed his 2019 return electronically on July 15 of last year, the filing deadline. Kolfage's return reported $63,574 in income and recorded a $4,173 tax liability, the indictment states.

" ... (I)n truth and in fact and as the defendant (Kolfage) then well knew, the total income and the total tax for the tax year 2019 were materially in excess of that amount," the indictment additionally states.

The indictment then goes on to state that the unreported income, deposited in a personal Kolfage account with the Pentagon Federal Credit Union, was "obscured by passing through multiple organizations, corporations, entities, and persons before being deposited into the personal bank account Brian G. Kolfage maintained."

We Build The Wall Inc. also is a focus of the indictment handed down in August in the Southern District of New York — a case was filed there because some of the donors to We Build The Wall Inc. reportedly live in that jurisdiction — in which it is alleged that more than $300,000 of donations to the organization were improperly funneled to Kolfage.

Kolfage is one of four defendants in that case. Other defendants include former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Bannon was issued a pardon by former President Donald Trump, but the effect of that pardon on the Southern District of New York indictment has been a recent subject of legal wrangling in the New York case.

Kolfage had only limited comment Thursday on the Florida indictment, responding to a Daily News reporter's text message by calling the latest federal charges "more political bull*---- related to We Build the Wall ... ."

Kolfage, who has long contended that the Southern District of New York indictment was politically motivated, told the Daily News in October that prosecutors there "rushed (that) ... indictment out to hurt the president and to try to tie him to us."

In his Thursday text message, Kolfage — a former Air Force airman who lost both legs and an arm in a 2004 rocket attack in Iraq, and subsequently became involved in conservative causes — contended that the Florida indictment was filed because "the government knows their (Southern District of New York) case is toast so now they are looking for something else."

Coody, in other comments in the Thursday news release, said that the "United States relies on the payment of taxes to defend our country and maintain its operations," adding that his office "will investigate and prosecute those who falsely misrepresent their income — whether by traditional evasion or failing to disclose charitable contributions diverted to their personal gain."

Also commenting in the Thursday news release was Brian Payne, special agent in charge of Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.

"We take our mission seriously," he said. "IRS special agents are particularly interested in cases where someone for his own personal benefit has taken what belonged to others. We encourage everyone to practice due diligence when donating their hard-earned money."

In addition to Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, the Florida case involving Kolfage also was worked by the FBI and the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Lazaro P. Fields.

Also according to the news release, Kolfage will make his initial court appearance on the Northern District of Florida indictment at 2 p.m. May 27 at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola.

If convicted on charges in the latest indictment, Kolfage faces up to 20 years in prison. The charges in the Southern District of New York case carry a possible combined penalty of 40 years in prison.

