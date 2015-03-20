Air Force training jet involved in fire at California airport

A T-38 Talon touches down on the runway at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 30.

An Air Force T-38 supersonic jet occupied by two pilots had a landing gear problem and fire on a runway at Mather Airport, Mather, California, on Thursday morning, officials said. No one was hurt.

Sacramento County Department of Airports spokeswoman Samantha Mott said the airport fire department along with Sacramento Metro Fire District personnel responded shortly before 9 a.m. to reports of a fire on one of the airport's two runways.

The incident involved an apparent "issue with the landing gear" of a T-38 jet on one of the two runways at Mather, Mott said. The fire was extinguished.

"No injuries, both pilots are fine," Mott said.

Beale Air Force Base in a news release said that a "T-38 Talon assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing experienced a gear-up landing" at Mather Airport. The base confirmed there were no injuries.

The T-38 Talon is a supersonic jet used frequently by the Air Force for training.

"Beale aircraft utilize the Mather Airport and local airspace to conduct training operations," the news release said.

Beale AFB is about eight miles east of Marysville.

The incident is under investigation, according to the base.

As of 10:30 a.m., the aircraft remained on the runway at Mather Airport, with both cockpits open, no landing gear visible and firefighting foam surrounding the T-38.

The airport's other runway was open and operating as of that time, Mott said.

