Air Force Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels debut ‘Super Delta’ formation
By RICHARD TRIBOU | Orlando Sentinel | Published: March 4, 2021
(Tribune News Service) — Maybe you could call them the Thunder Angels.
The
Images show six of the Thunderbirds’ signature F-16 Fighting Falcons flanking six of the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornets flying in formation over the Blue Angels’ C-130J Super Hercules on the tarmac at Naval Air Facility El Centro in
“The formation grew out of a series of joint training opportunities held in 2020 and 2021, and serves as a symbol of the teamwork, discipline, and skill of the men and women of our
The new formation will be a highlight of a full flight to broadcast nationwide during the National
The two teams were able to fly together several times last year as part of flyovers around the country to thank those on the front lines battling the coronavirus epidemic.
The Blue Angels’ home base is NAS Pensacola while the Thunderbirds’ home base is at
While there are no plans for the two teams to appear together in the Sunshine State, the did practice together in early 2020 off
The Thunderbirds have made one appearance in
The Blue Angels will headline six air shows across the Sunshine State next year. They start
The Blue Angels’ complete schedule can be found at blueangels.navy.mil/show. The Thunderbirds schedule is listed at afthunderbirds.com/site/show-season.
Admission to shows vary, with events at military installations traditionally free. Beachside shows like the Cocoa Beach Air Show allow for free viewing for anyone on the beach, but offer VIP viewing opportunities for a cost.
The Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron Blue Angels debut the Super Delta formation consisting of six F-16 Fighting Falcons and six F/A-18 Super Hornets over a C-130J Super Hercules at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., on March 2, 2021.
ANDREW D. SARVER/U.S. AIR FORCE