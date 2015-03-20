Air Force Secretary expresses support for A-10s at Whiteman AFB

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson discusses her support for A-10s, the status of other aircraft and funding issues during a press briefing Tuesday at Whiteman Air Force Base.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson discussed her support for A-10s, the status of other aircraft and funding issues during a press briefing Tuesday following her first tour of Whiteman Air Force Base.

Talk of mothballing the A-10 Thunderbolt II, also called the Warthog, has circulated for several years. Wilson said they will remain in the arsenal. About 170 of the 700 A-10s put into service have undergone wing replacements and more wing work will occur, possibly affecting some of the two dozen at Whiteman, as funds allow.

“It is our intention to keep the A-10 in the active inventory for close-air support,” Wilson said.

The aircraft has many supporters, including ground troops who rely on the A-10 to fly in close enough to see the enemy before unleashing heavy firepower.

“The A-10 has done a lot of great work for the Air Force and for the ground troops that we support. We want them to hear those engines and know that help is on the way, so we’re trying to keep them,” Wilson said. “Our five-year plan is actually to keep the A-10 in inventory.”

The issue involves how to fund keeping the A-10s in service, she said.

At some point, Wilson said, the aging aircraft will need a replacement, with many looking to the F-35. The new aircraft is based in Texas, with plans to spread some F-35s to other bases, she said.

“The next two bases we decide for the F-35s will be National Guard units,” Wilson said, “and I expect to get that briefing sometime this fall.”

The Air Force will look at facilities, personnel and other factors to choose those bases.

The National Guard at Whiteman is impressive, including with the A-10s, she said.

“There are a lot of exceptional things going on at this base,” Wilson said, from strategic deterrence to taking the fight to violent extremist organizations. “They’re pretty exceptional people. The other thing that really strikes me about this base is the integration of the active Guard and Reserve – probably a closer connection than I’ve seen anywhere else in the Air Force that I’ve visited so far.”

The B-2 will serve for years to come, but a replacement, the B-21, is coming.

“The B-21 is moving forward. … Our intention is to buy about 100 of them,” Wilson said. “My general feeling is that it is highly likely that if you have a bomber base now, you’re going to have a bomber base in the future.”

Established bomber bases have the necessary workforce, infrastructure and airspace, she said.

THE BUDGET CONTROL ACT

The Budget Control Act, or sequestration, limits the military’s financial options.

“If this goes on much longer … we will break this service,” Wilson said. “If I have to live with a continuing resolution at last year’s level, we’ll have to stand down flying for the equivalent of four months.”

Standing down means aircraft in hot zones would fly, but flights to train air crews would be cut by a third.

“We will be not trained for the missions that the country expects of us,” Wilson said. “We will have to put a freeze on civilian hiring. It will have a devastating impact … on our mission and the communities around our bases, so it is absolutely necessary that we find a way beyond the Budget Control Act.”

The idea that last year’s funding level might be sufficient is wrong, with the Air Force too small already to do all of the required tasks, including building the B-21 and upgrading the nuclear deterrence system.

The call for NATO to share more defense costs has been going on since Wilson served as a Navy captain in the 1980s, she said. NATO makes world protection better, but the U.S. also needs to provide for self-defense.

“The United States has to be strong enough to protect our vital national interests no matter what might happen in the world, and the world is a pretty dangerous place at the moment,” Wilson said.

Sens. John McCain and Jack Reed received backing Tuesday from top Pentagon officials to push for military base alignment and closure action in 2019.

“For the Air Force, what we really need is the authorization to do the full analysis of what is required for our infrastructure,” Wilson said.

Threat drives strategy, strategy drives force structure and force structure drives infrastructure, she said, meaning the Air Force needs to focus on which facilities are necessary.

“We have some excess infrastructure, but it’s not clear to me how much because we’re actually prohibited from doing the full analysis,’ Wilson said.

MODERNIZATION

“One of the neat things about Whiteman is you’ve got so much going on here,” Wilson said, and referred specifically to the MQ-9 Reaper, a drone aircraft.

The Air Force has 25 drone squadrons doing 60 combat air patrols across the world daily, she said.

“That didn’t even exist 25 years ago,” Wilson said.

The Air Force is modernizing across the board with drones, bombers, fighters, space assets, nuclear modernization of weapons systems and updating helicopters.

“It really highlights why we need to get beyond the budget control act,” Wilson said. “The Air Force has not been modernizing at the pace that it needs to in order to meet the threat of the future, and our adversaries are modernizing, and they’re innovating faster than we are.”

———

©2017 The Daily Star-Journal (Warrensburg, Mo.)

Visit The Daily Star-Journal (Warrensburg, Mo.) at www.dailystarjournal.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.