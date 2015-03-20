Air Force QB Arion Worthman out of practice with injury

Air Force's quarterback situation seemed pretty well resolved after Arion Worthman's stellar performance in a victory at Army.

Now it's right back into flux.

Worthman did not practice Monday, with word around the program indicating he was receiving treatment for a hamstring injury that is not believed to be serious. But there was also the suggestion that he will miss Tuesday as well.

Would Air Force go back to a quarterback with about 81 minutes of game experience if he's only able to practice for a fraction of the week?

It's a question the only person authorized to talk about the situation declined to answer.

"We've got to go throughout the week and see where we are," coach Troy Calhoun said.

Calhoun would not reveal the nature or severity of the injury, but he did say it occurred "in the game," and Worthman was able to play through it "for the most part."

Worthman will not be made available to media this week, as Calhoun has limited interviews to seniors only. He is the only coach permitted to talk as well.

Nate Romine and Pate Davis took the bulk of the snaps at practice Monday, but Romine also is still not 100 percent as he recovers from an ankle injury that initially opened the door to Worthman.

Worthman, a sophomore, threw for 195 yards and a touchdown and ran for 65 yards and another score in a 31-12 victory at Army on Saturday in his first career start. He had rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in less than a half of action against Fresno State the previous week after Romine's injury.

Air Force (6-3, 2-3 Mountain West) hosts Colorado State (5-4, 3-2) at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU, meaning the Falcons and Rams will earn no bonus money. ESPN had not revealed which network would show the game until Monday. Had it opted for ESPN2, which was the other possibility, each program would have received a $500,000 bonus as part of the Mountain West television contract.

