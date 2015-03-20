Air Force plane with 3 onboard crashes near Clovis airport
By ADAM D. YOUNG | Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Texas | Published: March 15, 2017
Three people were onboard a U.S. Air Force single-engine plane that crashed during training Tuesday evening near Clovis, New Mexico.
A Pilatus PC-12 - described by the Air Force as a U-28A - crashed about 6:44 p.m. about three-quarters of mile short of Runway 30 at Clovis Municipal Airport, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis released a brief statement through Twitter Tuesday evening.
“A Cannon Air Force Base-assigned U-28A with three persons on board crashed during training,” the statement reads, adding that base officials will release more information as it becomes available.
The U.S. military will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA. It was not immediately clear what prompted the crash, and the FAA referred A-J Media to the U.S. Air Force for information on the condition of occupants.
