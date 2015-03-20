Quantcast

Air Force physical therapist convicted of possessing child porn, sentenced to confinement

JESSICA BIDWELL/STARS AND STRIPES

By CHHUN SUN | The Gazette (Tribune News Service) | Published: December 7, 2017

An Air Force Academy physical therapist was convicted of possessing child pornography and sentenced to six months behind bars, the Air Force announced Tuesday.

Tech Sgt. David Bingham was dishonorably discharged in the conviction by a panel of five officers and three enlisted service members. His rank was reduced to E-1.

Last year, one of Bingham's co-workers found an image of nude children on the tech sergeant's computer after he turned the computer over to her for repair. Bingham worked with the academy's 10th Air Base Wing.

The co-worker called the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations about the discovery. The office seized the computer and found other images.

———
©2017 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news