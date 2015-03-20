Air Force physical therapist convicted of possessing child porn, sentenced to confinement

An Air Force Academy physical therapist was convicted of possessing child pornography and sentenced to six months behind bars, the Air Force announced Tuesday.

Tech Sgt. David Bingham was dishonorably discharged in the conviction by a panel of five officers and three enlisted service members. His rank was reduced to E-1.

Last year, one of Bingham's co-workers found an image of nude children on the tech sergeant's computer after he turned the computer over to her for repair. Bingham worked with the academy's 10th Air Base Wing.

The co-worker called the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations about the discovery. The office seized the computer and found other images.

