Air Force: PFAS left by Wurtsmith crews fighting off-base fires not our problem

OSCODA, Mich. (Tribune News Service) – U.S. Air Force firefighters from the Wurtsmith Air Force Base helped their host community, Oscoda, fight at least two major fires over the years — a forest fire in 1987, and a bus garage fire in 1995. Both times, the Air Force relied on what it also used on the base — firefighting foam containing nonstick perfluoroalkyl substances: PFAS.

The compounds are now known as "forever chemicals" that don't break down in the environment and are tied to cancer and other health ailments. Decades after the fires, the groundwater in the areas where Wurtsmith fire crews provided mutual aid in Oscoda Township remains contaminated with high levels of PFAS.

But Air Force officials say that's the community's responsibility, not theirs.

They reiterated that position again Friday, while providing updates on their plans to remediate PFAS contamination in Clark's Marsh. That contamination, they said, came from historic activity on the former base, which was shut down in 1993.

Firefighting assistance off base they see differently.

"We have those mutual agreements with the community," said Steve TerMaath, chief of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center's program related to base realignments and closures.

"We are responding on their behalf, in a way that they approved and wanted. It was not a direct Air Force action."

Mark Correll, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force Installations, Environment and Energy program, concurred.

"When we respond off base, we respond under the command of the local fire chief," he said. "So that means the local fire chief decides what he wants done.

"The Air Force would say much the same way we used AFFF (aqueous firefighting foam) without knowing it was a problem, and now take responsibility for the fact that we put it down, that responsibility (in these instances) is going to lie off base."

Groundwater plumes containing high levels of potentially harmful PFAS compounds PFOS and PFOA on River Road south of the former Wurtsmith base, suspected to be from the 1995 bus garage response involving Wurtsmith's PFAS-containing fire foam, prompted Oscoda Public Schools in 2018 to switch the drinking water at its nearby campus of school buildings from groundwater wells to the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority water system fed by nearby Lake Huron.

The Air Force did not assist with those costs, but a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture helped defray most of the $200,000 transition expense, school superintendent Scott Moore said.

"Unfortunately, there is no funding for the additional $40,000 that we now pay annually for the water, when we had excellent water sources here on campus," he said.

"We are disappointed by the U.S. Air Force's avoidance of responsibility, to put it mildly."

The Air Force proposes to install more granular activated carbon filtration systems on PFAS-contaminated groundwater reaching Clark's Marsh from the former base. Similar systems at other contamination hot spots on base have reduced PFOS and PFOA levels to "essentially non-detectable," TerMaath said.

The Air Force is seeking public comment through April 17 on its Clark's Marsh plan. Comments can be sent to:

Dr. Catharine Varley

BRAC Environmental Coordinator

Air Force Civil Engineer Center

2261 Hughes Avenue, Suite 155

JBSA Lackland, TX 78236

Comments can also be sent via email to: catharine.varley.1@us.af.mil.

