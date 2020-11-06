Air Force medical personnel deploy to El Paso to help hospitals with coronavirus cases

AUSTIN, Texas – Roughly 60 Air Force medical personnel will deploy to El Paso, Texas, to help three civilian hospitals with a surge of coronavirus cases, defense officials announced Friday.

Three 20-person medical specialty teams departed for west Texas on Friday from military bases in Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Maryland, according to U.S. Army North’s Joint Force Land Component Command. The command oversees the Defense Department’s coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to control the coronavirus pandemic. The teams are expected to arrive at the hospitals during the weekend.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to assist those in need as part of the whole-of-nation response to the [coronavirus] pandemic and in support of FEMA,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Army North commander. “Alongside our local, state and federal partners, we will work to mitigate this virus and care for [residents of El Paso].”

El Paso’s surge in coronavirus cases ignited in late October and resulted in increased measures to control the spread, such as a curfew and further restrictions on businesses and gatherings. Fort Bliss, an Army base located in the city, enacted similar measures and has limited access to the base.

While base officials acknowledged an increase in cases last week, they did not provide details.

The city reported nearly 24,000 active coronavirus cases Friday, with 18 people dying of the illness Thursday. About 1,300 additional residents tested positive Thursday.

Overall, Texas reported 8,332 new cases Thursday as several cities noted an upward trend.

To help area hospitals, William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss has accepted dozens of transfers from civilian hospitals of patients eligible to receive care through the Defense Department or Department of Veterans Affairs. The base hospital also offered non-coronavirus patients receiving long-term care the opportunity to relocate to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Officials did not say if any patients accepted the move to the facility located more than 550 miles away.

"Our ongoing partnership with the federal government is crucial to our efforts in reducing [coronavirus] hospitalizations in El Paso," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

The Air Force medical teams include military medical providers and several administrative personnel, according to Army North. Troops will support the University Medical Center of El Paso, the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus and the Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center, all located in El Paso.

The Air Force medical personnel comes from several bases including Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., and Joint Base Andrews, Md.

Troops from the Michigan National Guard’s 46th Military Police Command deployed to El Paso on Wednesday to set up for the arrival of the Air Force medical support, according to Army North. The Guard troops will provide command and control of the medical teams.

Elements of the Army Reserve’s 377th Theater Sustainment Command from New Orleans and the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command from San Antonio, along with elements of the 1st Infantry Division’s Sustainment Brigade from Fort Riley, Kan., will provide multi-component sustainment services.

Deploying military medical staff to civilian hospitals to fight the coronavirus was first used in April after attempts to set up military field hospitals were less effective. At its peak, Army North had more than 13,200 active-duty troops and reservists deployed to seven states.

In September, the remaining 740 of those troops, located in Texas and California, returned to their home duty stations.

El Paso was not included in the initial deployment.

