Air Force investigating worker who offered peeks at John Glenn's body

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Between the December funeral and April burial of former astronaut and Ohio Sen. John Glenn, an employee at the air base where the body was stored twice offered to let inspectors see Glenn's remains.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson has directed the service's inspector general to investigate.

Col. Patrick S. Ryder, an Air Force spokesman at the Pentagon, said, "The Air Force takes extremely seriously its responsibility to fulfill the nation's sacred commitment of ensuring dignity, honor and respect to the fallen and care, service and support to their families," according to the Military Times, which broke the story.

"At the conclusion of the investigation, the Air Force will determine what further corrective actions, if any, may be necessary and appropriate. If any allegations of misconduct are substantiated, those involved will be held accountable."

A May 11 memo from Deborah Skillman, Defense Department director of casualty and mortuary affairs, called the actions of the employee at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware "clearly inappropriate and personally shocking."

She was part of an Air Force inspection team that was offered the two opportunities to see Glenn's body.

One defense official, who spoke to the Times only on the condition of anonymity, said: "If he did that with our inspection team, who else did he make that offer to?"

Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died Dec. 8, 2016 at age 95. His body lay in repose at the Statehouse and a memorial service was held at Ohio State University on May 16. But he was not buried in Arlington National Cemetary until April 6, on what would have been John and Annie Glenn's 74th anniversary.

In the interim, his body was stored at the Delaware air base, which handles the remains of slain troops from overseas.

Glenn's family asked the Air Force to care for his body to "ensure an increased level of privacy and security for a renowned public servant, Marine Corps officer, and pioneer of space exploration," Skillman's memo said, the Times reported. But on Feb. 28 and March 2, William Zwicharowski, the mortuary's branch chief, "offered to allow the inspectors to view the deceased," she wrote.

"Moreover, this offer to view the remains was also made in the presence of, and observed by, junior personnel on the Dover Mortuary Branch staff."

The inspectors declined "and at no time viewed the remains," the Times was told.

Glenn's family has been notified of the incidents.

Skillman wrote, "Concerning to me, is that even after Mr. Zwicharowski was counseled by his chain of command regarding the inappropriate nature of his earlier offer, he repeated it. ... This breach of protocol is serious and troubling as these offers were made to members of an official Department of Defense inspection team on-site to inspect the facility and determine whether it was in compliance with applicable procedures and policy and being well-run by its leadership."

Skillman noted that Zwicharowski said he believed the inspection reprisal for exposing in 2011 how the mortuary mishandled the remains of troops killed in Afghanistan or Iraq. She rejected that allegation, adding, "It is important to note that this inspection was pursuant to a new DoD inspection policy, and three other sites had been inspected prior to the team's inspection of Dover."

