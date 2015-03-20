Air Force: Holloman AFB 'preferred' for new F-16 squadrons

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — The U.S. Air Force on Thursday announced its interim decision – called its “preferred alternative” – to relocate two additional F-16 squadrons from Hill Air Force Base in Utah to Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo.

The announcement clears the way for the Air Force to submit its formal Environmental Impact Statement, with a formal basing decision to be made in the first half of 2017, according to U.S. Sen. Tom Udall’s office.

The decision was announced this morning by Undersecretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow during a conference call with U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Udall and U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce’s staff.

The decision is expected to create a new Formal Training Unit, or FTU. Udall, Heinrich, and Pearce have cited Holloman’s unmatched airspace, the base’s existing mission as a premier F-16 training location, and a surrounding community that is ready and eager to welcome the news quadrons, service members, and families.

“In choosing to relocate these F-16 squadrons to Holloman Air Force Base, the Air Force has made a decision that will enormously benefit our national security, our service-members and their families, and New Mexico’s economy,” Udall told the Journal in a statement.

“Holloman is already excelling in its current F-16 mission, and I have every confidence that the base will continue to thrive as a training site for these new squadrons,” Udall said. “I know that the City of Alamogordo – a true ‘Air Force town’ that offers unyielding support to Holloman – could not be happier about the Air Force’s decision and the new jobs and economic activity it will bring. As a member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I will continue to fight to ensure that New Mexico’s first-rate military bases and national labs have the resources they need to keep our nation secure and grow our state’s economy.”

The Air Force is moving up to 45 of the fourth-generation fighters from Hill Air Force Base as that base transitions to the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter.

Three other Air Force bases — Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.; the Kelly Field Annex at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas; and Tucson Air National Guard Base, Ariz. — had been considered for the additional F-16s.

Holloman, a 59,639-acre base in southern New Mexico, currently hosts the 54th Fighter Group’s F-16 pilot training program. It has a number of other missions as well, including: training MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper drone pilots and sensor operators; operating the 96th Test Group’s high-speed test track; operating the German Air Force Flying Training Center; delivering Air Transportable Clinics and Base Expeditionary Airfield Resources; and providing combat-ready airmen.

Holloman’s host unit is Air Combat Command’s 49th Wing, commanded by Col. Houston Cantwell.

Michael Coleman is reporting from Washington and Charles D. Brunt is reporting from Albuquerque on this developing story.

