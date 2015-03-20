Air Force football concerned with productivity, not carries

Air Force wide receiver Ronald Cleveland sprints for a touchdown against Abilene Christian during an NCAA college football game at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.

Air Force has an unusually large number of accomplished ball carriers at its disposal this year.

This presents the unusually challenging issue of getting the ball in everyone's hands.

"That's the major drawback is you never get a really good feel for the game," said tailback Jacobi Owens, who has 14 career games with at least 16 carries but none this year.

Owens is averaging fewer than 10 carries per game this year, but it would be tough to justify many more despite a prolific career that will see him move into the program's top five in all-time rushing with 71 more yards. The problem is his backup, Tim McVey, is the program's all-time per-attempt leader in rushing (8.3), receiving (31.5) and kickoff returns (32.4).

The same issue is true at fullback, where D.J. Johnson (1,221 yards) and Shayne Davern (1,043) are just the fifth Falcons classmates to each post 1,000-yard careers at the same position. Johnson has run the ball 83 times through six games this year, while Davern has 58 attempts.

Even at Z-receiver, sophomore Ronald Cleveland has outgained junior Tyler Williams (209-202) on 13 fewer attempts and has encroached on his opportunities.

It's an issue, but the Falcons insist it's not a problem.

"Every person that's touching the ball right now has earned the right to touch that ball," Owens said. "That's why none of us are complaining or anything like that. That's just something we have to deal with as a team, being so deep."

The advantage to more carries is a chance to develop a rhythm. The tradeoff is players tend to be fresh and at full speed when their number is called if nobody is being used heavily.

"You absolutely feel like that," McVey said. "It's nice to get the ball and have a burst of energy to be able to fly down the field."

The numbers support Air Force's approach, narrowly. In Owens' career he is averaging 5.29 yards in eight games with at least 20 carries, 5.62 when carrying 10-19 times and 5.45 in games in which he has carried fewer than nine times. In short, he has been slightly better when not getting a hefty workload but at his best when given a moderate number of chances.

"I actually like being tired," Owens said. "That's what I'm used to. I feel like I run better when I'm tired. I focus on just doing what's best for the play instead of trying to break a home run."

It's not as if Air Force can completely control distribution through playcalling. Many plays within the option offense are dictated by the defense, and then there are the pitches that are decided midplay by quarterback Nate Romine. The Falcons do control who plays, but offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen has said they will continue to rotate at the skill positions as long as they don't feel there is a drop in productivity.

Coach Troy Calhoun said platooning is difficult for baseball players who play sporadically based on pitching matchups, but he said this isn't like that. At tailback and fullback in particular, Calhoun said two players at each spot see action on most drives that reach about five plays; so they're involved in the game even if they're not carrying the ball.

The Falcons aren't giving everybody the ball. Tailbacks Bryan Driskell and Benton Washington, who combined for 105 rushing attempts last season, don't have a carry between them in 2016.

It's just part of the issue Air Force has had to face this year. A problem most teams would gladly take.

"I don't think it's a problem," Davern said. "It's just a mutual understanding that winning's the most important thing. As long as we're doing that, we're happy."

