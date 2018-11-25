Air Force family from North Dakota died in Montana crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Grand Forks Air Force Base says the North Dakota family killed in a crash in Montana was a U.S. Air Force family.

The air base said Staff Sgt. Anthony James Dean, 25, was assigned to the 69th Maintenance Squadron. Authorities said Dean, his wife, Chelsi Dean, 25, and their two daughters, Kaytlin, 5, and Avri, 20 months, were killed in the Thanksgiving crash.

Anthony and Chelsi Dean were natives of Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in Manvel, N.D., after being assigned to the Grand Forks air base, where Anthony Dean worked as an RQ-4 Global Hawk crew chief.

The Montana Highway Patrol discovered the crash scene Friday night after searching for the missing family since Thanksgiving. The patrol said their Toyota 4Runner went off Interstate 94 near Huntley, Mont.