Air Force cruises to 87-62 win over Florida A&M
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 20, 2016
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jacob Van scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Air Force to an 87-62 win over Florida A&M on Sunday.
Frank Toohey added 15 points, hitting 9 for 11 from the free throw line, and Zach Kocur had 13 points with six rebounds and six assists for Air Force, which is 4-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
Air Force took control from the opening tipoff, jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead with a layup and 3-pointer from Kocur sandwiched around a pair of free throws from Toohey. A 3-pointer from Van with 3:44 left in the opening half pushed the advantage to 33-22 and the Falcons led by double figures the rest of the way.
Florida A&M (2-2) got 16 points and eight rebounds from Desmond Williams and K'Ja Johnson had 15 points.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Officials press Obama to remove NSA director
Battleground ﬁght intensiﬁes
Republican lawmakers move to restrain President-elect Trump on Russia
Veterans gather outside Camp Pendleton in support of Trump
Trump's defense spending hike relies on Reagan-era gimmick, analyst says
Oregon is epicenter as Trump protests surge across nation