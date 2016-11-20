Air Force cruises to 87-62 win over Florida A&M

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jacob Van scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Air Force to an 87-62 win over Florida A&M on Sunday.

Frank Toohey added 15 points, hitting 9 for 11 from the free throw line, and Zach Kocur had 13 points with six rebounds and six assists for Air Force, which is 4-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Air Force took control from the opening tipoff, jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead with a layup and 3-pointer from Kocur sandwiched around a pair of free throws from Toohey. A 3-pointer from Van with 3:44 left in the opening half pushed the advantage to 33-22 and the Falcons led by double figures the rest of the way.

Florida A&M (2-2) got 16 points and eight rebounds from Desmond Williams and K'Ja Johnson had 15 points.