Air Force conducts successful hypersonic missile component test during Northern Edge exercise

A B-52 Stratofortress from the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron based at Barksdale Air Force Base sits on the ramp at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., July 30, 2016. The 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron conducted a successful simulated hypersonic kill chain employment from sensor to shooter and back during Northern Edge 21, May 5, 2021.

EGLIN AFB (Tribune News Service) — A unit of the Eglin Air Force Base-headquartered 53rd Wing conducted a successful test connected to the Air Force's ongoing development of a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at multiple times the speed of sound.

The test, a simulated launch of the Air Force's new AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), did not include an actual missile firing. The test did, however, show that a a B-52H Stratofortress bomber, the aircraft aboard which the ARRW will be deployed, could receive target data from electronic sensors and successfully make a simulated missile shot.

The ARRW is being developed by aerospace and defense contractor Lockheed Martin through the Air Force Armament Directorate, an Eglin AFB-headquartered enterprise.

During the Wednesday test, the B-52 received target data from more than 1,000 miles away and successfully took a simulated shot from nearly 700 miles away, according to a 53rd Wing news release. The test was conducted by the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron (49th TES), a geographically separated unit of the 53rd Wing headquartered at Louisiana's Barksdale Air Force Base.

"We were really exercising the data links that we needed in order to complete that 'kill chain' loop, and then get the feedback to the players in the airspace that the simulated hypersonic missile was fired and effective," Lt. Col. Joe Little, 53rd Test Management Group deputy commander, said in an Air Force news release announcing the successful test.

The 53rd Test Management Group, which includes the 49th TES, is part of the Eglin-headquartered 53rd Wing. The wing is responsible for the operational testing and evaluation of new equipment and systems proposed for use by U.S. combat air forces.

The Wednesday test, involving a 13-hour flight from Barksdale Air Force Base to Alaska and back, took place during Northern Edge 21, a military exercise being conducted at military installations, local airports and training areas in and around Alaska that began Monday and continues through May 14.

Northern Edge 21 involves personnel from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. According to the Air Force, the exercise "provides high-end, realistic war fighter training, develops and improves joint interoperability (the ability of the various U.S. military service to coordinate their operations), and enhances the combat readiness of participating forces."

Northern Edge provided a "highly contested and realistic threat environment" for Wednesday's simulated firing of the ARRW, the 53rd Wing noted in its news release.

"This is a win for the USAF and greater DOD ( U.S. Department of Defense) as a whole, but make no mistake, we are just getting started," Lt. Col. Matt Guasco, 49th TES commander, said in the release.

That start, however, had an inauspicious moment just a little more than one month ago.

During an April 5 test conducted from Edwards Air Force Base in California over the Pacific Ocean's Point Mugu Sea Range, a missile booster vehicle failed to launch from the B-52H Stratofortress aircraft to which it was attached.

A news release issued at the time from Eglin AFB called the unsuccessful test "a setback." The release did not go into much detail on the failed test, noting only that the booster vehicle "encountered an issue on the aircraft and did not launch." The news release went on to explain that the test missile "was not able to complete its launch sequence and was safely retained on the aircraft which returned to Edwards AFB."

The U.S. military has been aggressively pursuing development of hypersonic missiles, capable of flying at multiple times the speed of sound, as Russia and China also have been working in the hypersonic realm.

Pursuit of hypersonic missile development by the U.S. military is related to a switch in the country's national defense strategy away from counterterrorism operations toward "great power" competition with what the U.S. military calls "near peer" adversaries, like Russia and China. The rationale behind hypersonic missile development is, in part, that the missiles can fly so fast that defending against them becomes extremely problematic.

