Air Force commander is fired for fraternization

WASHINGTON — The commander of a South Carolina-based airlift unit was fired Thursday following an investigation into relationships he had that were deemed inappropriate, according to the Air Force.

Col. Jaron Roux was found to have “engaged in unprofessional relationships and fraternization,” according to a statement by the 18th Air Force. He is the commander of the 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston.

Roux was fired by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Bibb Jr., the commander of the 18th Air Force, due to a “lack of confidence in his ability to command” after the allegations were substantiated, according to the statement.

“Commanders are placed in a special position of trust and are expected to exemplify the highest standards of conduct personally and professionally," Bibb said in the prepared statement. “I must have complete confidence in our wing commanders to lead airmen, maintain good order and discipline, and execute the mission in an environment where professional relationships and the Air Force core values serve as the foundation for our actions.”

Roux has been reassigned to the headquarters of Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., which is about 24 miles east of St. Louis, Mo. The vice commander of the wing, Col. Christopher Robinson, is now serving as the interim commander.

Roux assumed command of the wing in August, according to the base’s official Facebook page. The unit has 41 C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, which are used for cargo and transportation of personnel, according to the unit’s official website. Their missions include special operations and humanitarian relief.

Roux graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2000 and is a C-17A pilot, according to his official biography.

