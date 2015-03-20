Air Force called in when military sea mine washes up on Florida beach
By KATE FELDMAN | New York Daily News | Published: April 4, 2021
(Tribune News Service) — A naval mine washed up onto the shore of a
A deputy on patrol discovered the “possible explosive training device” around
The deputy called in the BSO Bomb Squad, which discovered that the mine had “inert” painted on the side.
It’s unclear if the device had ever been active.
The bomb squad and the
The beach was reopened by
(c)2021 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.