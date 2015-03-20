Air Force called in when military sea mine washes up on Florida beach

A Broward sheriff's deputy on patrol found a sea mine that washed ashore in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

(Tribune News Service) — A naval mine washed up onto the shore of a Florida beach early Sunday morning, shutting down the area while the bomb squad cleared the scene.

A deputy on patrol discovered the “possible explosive training device” around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea , according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy called in the BSO Bomb Squad, which discovered that the mine had “inert” painted on the side.

It’s unclear if the device had ever been active.

The bomb squad and the United States Air Force shut down the portion of the beach until they were able to determine that the mine was “safe” and were able to remove it, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The beach was reopened by 11 a.m.

