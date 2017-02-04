Air Force: Base contributed $591M to Minot economy last year
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 4, 2017
MINOT, N.D. — The Air Force estimates that its base in Minot contributed about $591 million to the local economy in fiscal year 2016, about a $30 million increase from the previous year.
The base's Lt. Col. Raymond Castro presented the findings in an economic impact report on Thursday to the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Committee.
The report includes the annual payroll of military members, civilians employed at the base, expenditures and the estimated dollar value of the jobs created, the Minot Daily News reported. The information is collected to show community leaders the base's impact on the Minot area.
Castro said the annual payroll of the base totals more than $378 million. Annual expenses for construction, services, and appropriation of materials, equipment and supplies totals to more than $111 million. The value of indirect jobs created totaled to more than $101 million.
"Minot Air Force Base will continue to have a positive economic impact on the Minot community and surrounding cities in the year 2017 and beyond," Castro said.
He said the base has a population of 12,129 people, which includes about 5,500 military members. He said about 6 percent of the active-duty members and their families live off base in surrounding communities.
