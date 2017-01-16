Air Force agency reports $8.1B in foreign military sales
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 16, 2017
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — An agency at Ohio's largest military base has handled $8.1 billion in foreign military sales in fiscal year 2016.
The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2il9nrX ) the amount is a drop of more than half from the prior year. Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate sales reached $19 billion in fiscal year 2015.
Gen. Gregory Gutterman expects the Wright-Patterson-headquartered agency to see a "spike" in future sales with the roll out of items that include a new Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tanker.
According to the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, upcoming deals include a $21.1 billion expected agreement with Qatar to purchase 72 of Boeing's F-15 Eagle strike fighter jets and a $1.9 billion deal with Japan to buy four aerial tankers.
