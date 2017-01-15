Air Force Academy foyer work costs taxpayers $387,000
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 15, 2017
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A foyer leading to a three-star general's office has been renovated at a cost to taxpayers of $387,000.
The Gazette reports the renovation bill was about $130,000 more than the average price of a home in the Pikes Peak region.
Air Force Academy officials declined to give out a detailed list of how the money was spent.
Academy spokesman Lt. Col. Allen Heritage said the total cost was approved by a committee as well as the Pentagon.
About $16,000 went toward resolving concerns over fire codes.
Other changes include new carpet and lighting.
Heritage said Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson attracts many guests.
He said about 800 visitors see the foyer annually.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Airport shooter spent 2 quiet years in Alaska, but his life was falling apart
Admiral: Navy shifting from carrier-based strategy to a fleet of ‘distributed lethality’
Stopping a N. Korean missile no sure thing, US tester says
Legislation proposed to continue Veterans Choice program
4 days after Fort Lauderdale rampage, gunman still an enigma
2 Republican freshmen took different paths to the Hill