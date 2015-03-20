Air Force Academy cadet, veteran father killed in Texas plane crash

An Air Force Academy cadet and his father, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, died Saturday in a midair plane collision just outside McKinney, Texas, according to the academy.

Cadet 4th Class Timothy Barber died Saturday evening in a private aircraft midair collision 35 miles north of Dallas while on leave from the academy, according to an academy statement. His father, Greg Barber, 55, of Farmersville, Texas, also died in the crash, said Keith Clifton, a family friend and spokesman.

"This is a tragedy for the Barbers and for those of us in their Air Force family. Our thoughts are with them as well as with their friends and loved ones," said academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson.

"This is profoundly sad news for all of us at the Air Force Academy. We stand ready to support Cadet Barber's family and also have resources at the ready to help cadets and staff to weather our loss."

The Dallas Morning News reported that two aircraft collided near the Aero Country Airport in unincorporated Collin County shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday with one plane crashing at a storage facility and the other crashing on a roadway. At least three people died in the crash, the paper said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the two planes to collide.

Clifton, who also was a business partner of Greg Barber, said the older Barber was "showing Tim the ropes" of flying when the crash happened.

"He was on takeoff making his first turn when the other plane clipped his tail. Once the tail came off, there was no flying and he crashed almost immediately onto the roadway. The other plane crashed a few seconds later into a storage facility,"

There is no control tower to guide traffic at the small airport, and pilots are required to announce takeoffs and landings by radio, FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford told the Dallas Morning News in an email.

She told the Fort Worth-Star Telegram that neither aircraft was in contact with air traffic control and both were flying under visual flight rules.

Clifton had been Greg Barber's Air Force flight instructor and his commander. "He was an elite pilot who had been assigned to fly the B-52, the SR-71 Blackbird before the program was canceled and the U-2," Clifton said.

Greg Barber had been assigned to Air Force bases in Texas, Washington, California and Germany as well as a military post in Langley, Va., before retiring after a more than 20-year career as a pilot, flight instructor and several other roles, Clifton said. He joined Clifton as an investor and founder of Tenant Tracker, a Texas company that does background checks on potential apartment tenants, teachers and others, and worked for the company for 10 years as vice president.

"He was my best friend," Clifton said. "His family is more than a cornerstone; they are the glue that pulls a community together. I met so many people because of him. Everybody knows them for their friendship, loyalty and love of the community and country. We need to continue the mission they were on."

Clifton said Tim Barber was "following in his dad's footsteps. He was in a tight race to be the top graduate of his high school and ended up as salutatorian. He had the same kind of personality as his father. Their personality infected others with friendship, loyalty and patriotism."

Tracy Carman, a longtime family friend, described Greg Barber as "one of the few people who, regardless of rank, treated people exactly the same. He didn't care whether you were enlisted or an officer. He was always happy and had a kind word for everybody. They were a wonderful family. Everyone they met was a friend."

Greg Barber had been a longtime scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts and saw all three of his sons - Franklyn, Ben (an Air Force Academy graduate) and Tim - earn the organization's highest rank, Eagle Scout.

Monique Lennon, who said her son was also a Scout with Tim Barber in Farmersville, Texas, called Greg Barber "super positive, super friendly" and "a great man who always had a kind word to say to people." Lennon had met Greg Barber 18 years ago through scouting.

She said the Farmersville Troop 310 will hold a memorial service for Greg and Tim Barber on Tuesday evening.

"Every boy that (Greg) affected has had a profound loss," Monique Lennon said.

Greg and Tim Barber also are survived by Mandy Barber, Greg's wife and Tim's mother, and Becca Barber, Greg's daughter and Tim's sister.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

———

©2017 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.