Air Force Academy cadet, dad to be buried at school cemetery
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 11, 2017
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force Academy cadet and his Air Force veteran father who were killed in an airplane collision in Texas will be buried at the school's cemetery in Colorado.
Freshman cadet Timothy Barber and retired Lt. Col. Greg Barber will be buried Thursday after a service at the academy chapel.
They were aboard a single-engine Luscombe 8A that collided in the air with a single-engine Piper PA-28 north of Dallas on Dec. 31. National Transportation Safety Board investigators haven't said who was at the controls.
The lone occupant of the other plane was also killed. Federal investigators haven't released that person's name.
The collision is under investigation.
The academy said Greg Barber was an Air Force pilot and flight instructor who flew several types of aircraft in his military career.
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows Air Force Academy freshman cadet Timothy Barber. Barber and his Air Force veteran father, Lt. Col. Greg Barber, who were killed in an airplane collision north of Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 31, 2016, will be buried Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at the school's cemetery in Colorado.
U.S. Air Force via AP
