Air Force Academy cadet accused of possession of child pornography
By LIZ FORSTER | The Gazette (Tribune News Service) | Published: September 12, 2017
An Air Force Academy cadet accused of wrongfully recording people without their knowledge and possession of child pornography will face a court martial Tuesday.
The academy said Cadet Jacob Cook, a senior at the academy, has been charged with violating three articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice: Abusive sexual contact, "knowingly and wrongfully recording ... the private areas of civilian victims without their consent" and possessing child pornography.
No other information is known about the incident.
