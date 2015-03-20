Air Force Academy cadet accused of possession of child pornography

An Air Force Academy cadet accused of wrongfully recording people without their knowledge and possession of child pornography will face a court martial Tuesday.

The academy said Cadet Jacob Cook, a senior at the academy, has been charged with violating three articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice: Abusive sexual contact, "knowingly and wrongfully recording ... the private areas of civilian victims without their consent" and possessing child pornography.

No other information is known about the incident.

