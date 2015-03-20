Air Force Academy airman pleads guilty to assault, drug counts
By TOM ROEDER | The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) | Published: January 27, 2017
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — An Air Force Academy security forces airman will be sentenced March 20 after reaching a plea agreement on drug, assault and burglary charges.
Airman 1st Class Christian Flores avoided a pair of rape charges with his plea, sparing him from a possible life sentence.
The academy said Flores pleaded guilty to a pair of assault counts, a burglary charge and conspiracy to commit robbery. He also admitted using a distributing psychedelic mushrooms and cocaine as well as possessing the painkiller oxycodone.
Flores, who joined the Air Force in 2012, is a member of the 10th Security Forces Squadron, which acts as the academy's police force.
He was charged in August with 20 crimes and was set for court martial in March before the plea deal was reached. While most of the charges offered a wide time frame for Flores's alleged misconduct, two of the counts center on a December 13, 2015 incident.
Prosecutors allege that Flores "unlawfully entered" a dwelling and pulled a gun during an attempted robbery, court papers say.
The most serious counts faced by Flores were a pair of rape charges, which alleged attacks on a woman and could have brought a life sentence upon conviction.
Under the plea, he'd likely face a maximum of 15 years behind bars for the most serious drug distribution charges.
Military courts, though, don't have mandatory minimum sentences. The judge who will sentence Flores March 20 has the option of giving the airman punishments raging from a reprimand to prison time.
