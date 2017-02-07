Air base: Arizona woman burned after finding military flare

TUCSON, Ariz. — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base says military officials have confirmed that a device that badly burned a Arizona woman was an Air Force flare.

The Graham County Sheriff's Office says the device exploded into flames Jan. 31 when 49-year-old Diane Briscoe found it in a desert area near her Fort Thomas home and touched it with a knife.

The Sheriff's Office says Briscoe suffered burns over the entire front portion of her body. She remains hospitalized in critical condition at the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix.

Davis-Monthan spokeswoman 2nd Lt. Sydney Smith tells the Arizona Daily Star that how the Air Force flare ended up where Briscoe found it and how it was activated remain under investigation.

Fort Thomas is a small community about 80 miles northeast of Tucson.

