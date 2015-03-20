After more than 40 years, last C-130 leaves North Carolina National Guard base in Charlotte

In this file photo, former North Carolina Air National Guard C-130's five-three and five-nine take off for the last time from the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Oct. 10, 2017.

The North Carolina National Guard has bid adieu to its final C-130 Hercules.

The last of the cargo planes once used by the 145th Airlift Wing left Charlotte for a new home in Savannah, Georgia, on Monday, officials said.

Wing leaders and airmen stood and watched the final takeoff, marking the end of a chapter for the unit, which had flown C-130 aircraft for more than 40 years.

In the coming months, the 145th Airlift Wing will begin to prepare for the next phase of its transition to the larger C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

The first of the larger planes are expected to arrive at the Air National Guard base alongside Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April.

On Monday, the final C-130 to leave the base was celebrated with a water cannon salute amid the farewell, which was attended by local airmen and other officials.

In August, the wing hosted its final max flight of all eight of its former aircraft. In past years, the wing has often been spotted on and around Fort Bragg, where its airmen have trained with active-duty paratroopers.

Military officials announced plans to replace the North Carolina Air National Guard’s C-130s early last year as part of a Department of Defense budget proposal. The change is part of larger efforts to restructure the Air Force fleet, which includes basing C-17 aircraft more strategically across the country.

The C-17 can carry more than 100 paratroopers, roughly double the capacity of the C-130. It also can fly faster, farther and higher than its smaller cousin and carry nearly four times the weight.

