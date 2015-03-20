After Las Vegas shooting, Austin City Limits offers refunds, ups security

Discarded personal items covered in blood sit on Kovaln Lane, in the aftermath of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 2, 2017.

After the Las Vegas shooting, security at musical festivals is under the magnifying glass.

This Friday, all eyes will turn to Austin City Limits, one of the largest music festivals in the United States.

Austin's famous three-day outdoor fest announced they are offering refunds to ticketholders uncomfortable with attending following the deadly mass shooting at Sunday's country music concert in Las Vegas.

Spokeswoman Sandee Fenton told the Associated Press in an email Tuesday that the festival will give refunds to fans "who no longer wish to attend."

The festival sees crowds of up to 75,000 people each day, but unlike Vegas, no hotels surround the Austin City Limits fest, which takes place in an urban park in a residential area. The festival is bordered by a lake, a highway and a road. Roads around the area are closed.

Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said they are paying attention to those surrounding areas, and there will be a high presence of law enforcement at the festival, including federal support.

"We will have plenty of officers that will be visible, but we will also have plenty that will not be visible strategically placed that will only come out, if necessary, to address specific incidents," he said during a press conference.

No specific threats have been made against the Texas festival, Manley said, encouraging concertgoers to attend. "It is important to continue to do those things we enjoy."

Texas open carry laws do not apply to festival grounds, where no weapons of any kind are permitted. Email queries to festival reps regarding use of metal detectors and increased security measures were not immediately returned.

Mac Segal, head of Hotel and Fixed Site Security Consulting at AS Solution, a global security company, has advice for the people attending live-entertainment events.

"It is advisable to notice where the emergency exits are," Segal says. "Look around and think, if God forbid something happens, where are you going to run, what are your options? In today’s world, it’s an unfortunate reality more and more."

Jay Z and the Red Hot Chili Peppers headline this year's Austin City Limits fest.

