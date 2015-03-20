After financial hit, recovery of Wounded Warrior Project could take years

Wounded Warrior Project’s well-known logo shows one solider carrying a fallen comrade to safety.

For the past year, the Jacksonville-based charity has dealt with its own financial wounds after national media reports plunged it into a touch-and-go period marked by a nose-dive in donations and staff cutbacks.

The worst of the fallout has passed, but it still will likely take three to four years for the organization to fully recover, said CEO Mike Linnington.

”We’re not where we were, but we’re optimistic about the future, and we’re thankful and grateful for the mission we’ve been honored to have,” Linnington said during an extended interview at Wounded Warrior Project’s headquarters on Jacksonville’s Southside.

In the year since a wave of headlines broke about “lavish spending,” Wounded Warrior Project did a top-to-bottom assessment that even assessed moving the headquarters out of Jacksonville. The organization replaced its top executives and scaled back programs for the veterans it aims to serve: those who suffered physical and mental wounds since the 9-11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

At the same time, demand for those services kept growing, Linnington said. Veterans sign up for Wounded Warrior’s free services at a rate of 1,000 to 1,500 new members per month.

“If you look at the surge in Iraq in 2006 to 2009 and then the surge in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2013, we’re seeing the results of those difficult combat times,” Linnington said.

Linnington, a retired Army lieutenant general, brings a personal connection to the experience of combat. He had command roles with Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom. The uniform is gone, but he still has a close-cut haircut he had in the Army. He wears a lapel pin with the Wounded Warrior Project logo on his blazer.

It will be a tall order to bring back Wounded Warrior Project, said Doug White, who has worked for years in the nonprofit world and is writing a book about what happened to Wounded Warrior.

“Going forward, I think they’re going to have some real financial challenges,” White said.

White said Wounded Warrior hurt itself last year when it went dark for several months in its television advertising.

“I do think they stopped at a critical time and when nothing was on the air, money started to dwindle. That’s going to have a longer-term effect,” he said

The television advertising has returned, but White said he hasn’t seen Wounded Warrior embrace the same aggressive growth strategy it had during former CEO Steven Nardizzi’s tenure.

“I think it’s much more muted,” White said. “I don’t feel the same sense of urgency or the same sense of vision, the same sense of importance of what this is all about. I don’t know that it’s going to rekindle the fire the way it should be rekindled.”

Linnington said he does want to drive expansion.

“I would love for it to come back in a year,” he said. “I am concerned that we don’t have the ability to fuel the mission, and it is a priority of mine to grow as quickly as we can to provide 100 percent of what our warriors need. It’s not that I’m not focused on that. I just think you have to grow in the right manner. You have to grow in a manner that you can sustain that growth so you don’t have peaks and valleys.”

The most recent financial report on Wounded Warrior’s web site shows $372 million in donations for the 2014-15 fiscal year. Linnington said the 2015-16 fiscal year will get posted in the spring and show a big drop in revenue. Wounded Warrior downsized for 2016-17, but with actual revenues coming in higher, he said it’s possible to start looking again at where to expand.

He joined Wounded Warrior as CEO in July at a $280,000 annual salary. Initially, he wasn’t certain Wounded Warrior would keep Jacksonville as its headquarters.

“I actually was open to any and all suggestions when I got here, and I changed my mind,” he said. “I don’t see us moving. I think the support of the Jacksonville community is incredible. You’re in and out of this airport in a second. The infrastructure is great, and it’s very easy to travel and go to Warrior events all over the country.”

Those events are plentiful. Even though Wounded Warrior Project laid off 85 employees in September while cutting its workforce by 15 percent, it remains one of the largest charities in the country with programs in 24 cities. Linnington said half his time is spent traveling to talk with veterans and meet in small groups with donors.

“We are fueling the budget that we built for this year,” he said. “We’re ahead of projections and we’re growing.”

That means no more layoffs or cuts in services will be needed, he said.

It’s a better outlook than a year ago when donations cratered after January 2016 media reports aired criticism of Wounded Warrior Project’s spending practices such as an employee conference in 2014 at The Broadmoor, a five-star resort in Colorado. Some former employees accused the organization of wasting money on employee perks and parties. The term “lavish spending” showed up repeatedly in headlines, putting the charity on the defensive after years of double-digit fund-raising growth.

“In terms of impact, the sad tragedy of the last year is programs and warriors were negatively affected by inaccurate or grossly exaggerated reporting,” Linnington said. “That is what is very concerning, so now we have to do everything we can to be transparent, accountable and do our very best to educate America as to the needs of our transitioning service members.”

In the past couple of weeks, Wounded Warrior Project got some affirmation from charity watchdog organizations.

The Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, which suspended its charity seal designation last year in light of the news reports, reinstated the seal this month after a lengthy investigation concluded “there was no evidence of lavish spending” and the organization meets all 20 of BBB’s standards for charities.

Charity Navigator revised its grade this month for Wounded Warrior Project by awarding four stars, the highest rating possible. Charity Navigator previously said just 60 percent of the charity’s spending went to program services, but it raised that figure to 75 percent after Wounded Warrior put on its web site that money the non-profit spends on mailings serves the dual purposes of fund-raising and education, according to Charity Navigator.

Wounded Warrior also uses the figure of 75 percent for program services, saying it conforms with Internal Revenue Service regulations for financial reporting.

White, who issued a report in September that criticized Wounded Warrior for cutting ties with Nardizzi and second-in-command Al Giordano after the media reports, said the ratings show Wounded Warrior always was a well-run organization. The BBB and Charity Navigator both based their findings on reports and records for the charity when Nardizzi was CEO.

Wounded Warrior is still awaiting a final report by U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, who raised his own concerns a year ago.

The charity also is looking ahead to March when it expects to surpass the 100,000 mark for the total number of veterans being served.

“Even with the reduced number of troops deployed, we know the needs of our veterans will continue to grow,” Linnington said.

He said the veterans themselves often are the charity’s best resources.

“We say ‘living the logo,’ where you are perhaps needing help coming off the battlefield or after you make the transition, and then you become the leader that is helping to assist other members in the community,” he said. “That’s where these programs are most beneficial.”

