After 70 years, Arkansas World War II veteran receives Congressional Gold Medal

During a ceremony Thursday, a World War II veteran received the Congressional Gold Medal, a medal given to members of Civil Air Patrol for their service in the war.

Ralph Butler Watson of Fort Smith, Ark. received the medal from both U.S. Sen. John Boozman and U.S. Rep. Steve Womack shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at the 83rd Composite Squadron Headquarters in Fort Smith.

The medal was also awarded posthumously to Manford B. "Manny" Redifer.

Redifer, 91, who died Oct. 8, was also a veteran of World War II, serving in the European and Pacific theaters.

"Honoring men like Mr. Watson ... and Mr. Redifer, is special for me because of my deep admiration for the men and women of America's 'Greatest generation,'" Womack said. "They are the epitome of selfless service, and anytime I get the chance to recognize them is a very special time. I think it's important to chronicle their place in history."

The Congressional Gold Medal is given in recognition of the dedicated military service and exemplary record of the Civil Air Patrol during WWII.

"It is so special to be a part of these celebrations," Boozman said. "When we take time to honor ordinary people who have done extraordinary things is incredible, and we have to remember we have a new generation who have stepped up just like Mr. Watson did in the ’40s. We need to keep the men and women who are currently serving our country in our thoughts and prayers (as well)."

While receiving the award, Watson said, "What a wonderful country this is. I am blessed to have been born here." After receiving the award, Watson shared a few personal stories with the more than 60 people in the crowded room.

"When I was in high school, everyone went to the war ... everyone worked doing something for the war," Watson said.

Watson remained humble after receiving the ceremony.

"This medal I got isn't just for me, but for them, too, the men who served with me."

Watson was born Jan. 30, 1927, in Tucson, Ariz.

He was an exceptional student while growing up. He was told those who earned top grades could be a part of Civil Air Patrol. With that in mind, Watson joined a Chandler Squadron.

At 17 years old while in high school, he worked from time-to-time at Williams Army Air Corps base and prepared engines for installation on Beech-18 aircraft. In 1944, he graduated as salutatorian of Gilbert High School in Gilbert, Ariz.

After graduation, he moved to Los Angeles in hopes of becoming an aviator with the U.S. Navy, but was medically rejected because of depth perception issues.

A few months passed and during March 1944, Watson joined the Army Air Corps Enlisted Reserve and attended Montana State College in Bozeman.

When WWII ended in Europe on May 8, 1945, Watson was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps Enlisted Reserve, but his will and strong desire to serve his country was not deterred.

Two months after being discharged from the Air Corps, Watson joined the Merchant Marines. During Aug. 1945, while in basic training in California, Japan surrendered to allied forces.

Watson served more than three years out of harbors in New York and Los Angeles, while transiting on the Panama Canal and visiting Belgium, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, France and England as a seaman aboard liberty ship John G. Whittier.

Then, in February 1951, Watson was drafted to serve in the Korean War. He served in the 31st Infantry Dixie Division in South Carolina as a combat engineer. Watson recalls he built roads and laid minefields.

A year later, he graduated from the Noncommissioned Officer Academy and in 1953, served in the Army Reserve. He was honorably discharged in October 1956.

"This is the greatest country in the world despite the hard time, and during the hard times, it seems like there is always someone who steps forward to lead us through the problems we have. I know this country will be great again," Watson said.

Watson is patriarch of three generations in the Civil Air Patrol.

"There are a lot of us with military experience in our family ... lots of history, and we are very grateful," said Watson's wife, Margaret Watson. The two have been married 62 years.

The Watsons' daughter, 1st Lt. Candice Serafin, a public affairs officer and assistant recruiting and retention officer with Peachtree City Falcon Field Composite Squadron GA-116 in Georgia, was also at the event.

After her father received the award, she said, "Receiving the CAP (Civil Air Patrol) Congressional Gold Medal is very special because it remembers those who came before us with selfless sacrifices to win the war effort for the freedom we enjoy today. It gives the young men and women the opportunities for leadership, responsibility and accountability."

