AF Thunderbirds performance jet flips during landing; 2 hospitalized

A military jet is attended to after flipping over at the Dayton International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio.

DAYTON, Ohio — The Air Force Thunderbirds were practicing for an upcoming air show when there was a "mishap" during the landing.

The pilot and his passenger, a tactical aircraft maintainer, were taken to a hospital for treatment. They were listed in good condition, according to a statement posted to the official Thunderbirds Facebook page.

The Thunderbirds said in the statement that their performance this weekend at the Dayton Air Show is to be determined. The show begins Saturday.

"Our first priority is taking care of our Thunderbird teammates and ensuring future safety," Lt. Col. Jason Heard said in the statement posted to Facebook.

The statement did not include any information about how the accident occurred, but said more details will be released after an aircraft investigation and review by the safety investigation board.

The F-16D Fighting Falcon reportedly went off the end of a runway and was overturned. The Dayton Daily News reported that the F-16 had landed and was heading for the staging area when a gust of wind appeared to flip it over.

Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton told The Associated Press that Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.

Emergency responders had to extricate the aircraft's occupants.

Reed said there were no immediate report of fuel leaks.

