AF staff sergeant at Fort Drum buys historic mansion for $849,000

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — An Air Force staff sergeant has purchased one of the city’s most glorious properties, the Emma Flower Taylor Mansion, on Clinton Street.

Carthage resident Tyler F. Weese picked up the property that was once the home of the daughter of a former New York governor for $849,000 under the corporate name, Taylor Mansion LLC.

He and an unidentified partner have been eyeing the Taylor Mansion, 241 Clinton St., for about a year and decided to buy it after seeing “the price come down,” he said Wednesday.

“It’s a beautiful mansion,” he said. “We’ll make sure it’s well taken care of.”

The 14,000-square-foot mansion has been on the market for a few years. Its former owner was River Rat Properties, owned by Katherine Perry-Pyne.

The brownstone mansion was built in 1891 as a wedding gift from former New York Gov. Roswell P. Flower to his daughter, Emma, and her husband, John Byron Taylor.

Sgt. Weese and his partner plan to complete research to find more out about its history from the 1930s until now. The mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building’s architects, Charles Alonzo Rich and his partner, Hugh Lamb, designed buildings throughout the state, including Sagamore, Theodore Roosevelt’s estate at Oyster Bay on Long Island.

The home departs from most Queen Anne homes in that it was built with sandstone, not wood, according to Harvey. The stone came from quarries in Medina, near Rochester. Trains carried the large blocks, which were then cut on site.

Jefferson County Real Property Director Roxanne M. Burns, who serves on the county’s historical society, said she’s glad that the new owner will keep the mansion’s historical character.

“It’s such a big piece of Watertown’s history,” she said.

The long-range plans include possibly turning the 8-unit building into 10 apartments. One unit is currently vacant. The mansion was divided into apartments during the 1940s.

He and his partner also own a single-family rental property at 920 Boyd St. and are looking at purchasing other property. They plan to be commercial property investors when they get out of the Air Force, he said.

Sgt. Weese, a West Virginia native, and his wife, Miranda Albert, have lived in the north country for about five years. They have a nearly 3-acre home in Deer Run.

He’s stationed at Fort Drum as a tactical air control operation for the Air Force, providing support to the Army’s ground troops.

