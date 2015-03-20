Quantcast

Active-duty soldier found dead at Fort Rucker

An aerial view of the vehicle storage yard located on Hatch Road on Fort Rucker, Ala.

JACKIE WREN/U.S. ARMY PHOTO

By JONECE STARR DUNIGAN | Alabama Media Group (Tribune News Service) | Published: February 27, 2017

An active-duty soldier was found dead at a Fort Rucker, a U.S. Army post in Alabama's Dale County, on Monday morning, officials said.

Authorities were called after an unconscious person was discovered at a Fort Rucker hotel at 7:42 a.m. The Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office said the soldier was there for training at the Army Officer Advance Course.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The death remains under investigation.

