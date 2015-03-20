Active-duty soldier found dead at Fort Rucker

An aerial view of the vehicle storage yard located on Hatch Road on Fort Rucker, Ala.

An active-duty soldier was found dead at a Fort Rucker, a U.S. Army post in Alabama's Dale County, on Monday morning, officials said.

Authorities were called after an unconscious person was discovered at a Fort Rucker hotel at 7:42 a.m. The Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office said the soldier was there for training at the Army Officer Advance Course.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The death remains under investigation.

———

©2017 Alabama Media Group, Birmingham

Visit Alabama Media Group, Birmingham at www.al.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.