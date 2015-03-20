Active-duty soldier found dead at Fort Rucker
By JONECE STARR DUNIGAN | Alabama Media Group (Tribune News Service) | Published: February 27, 2017
An active-duty soldier was found dead at a Fort Rucker, a U.S. Army post in Alabama's Dale County, on Monday morning, officials said.
Authorities were called after an unconscious person was discovered at a Fort Rucker hotel at 7:42 a.m. The Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office said the soldier was there for training at the Army Officer Advance Course.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The death remains under investigation.
———
©2017 Alabama Media Group, Birmingham
Visit Alabama Media Group, Birmingham at www.al.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group begins assault on Islamic State
Asked about Putin, Trump says US isn't 'so innocent'
Florida men attack Navy veteran, beat turtle to death
Shulkin looks to carry on predecessor’s plans for VA
Retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, Ia Drang battle commander, dies at 94
Soldier who died in noncombat incident in Iraq identified