Accused police impersonator faces additional misdemeanor

A Nevada man who allegedly posed as a police officer, Army investigator, firefighter and minister is now accused of lying on an American Legion application.

According to a news release from Nevada police, Richard Stinson, 27, provided "inaccurate information" on a membership application on Sept. 29. Someone reported the offense to police after seeing Stinson on the news.

Authorities on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant that would charge Stinson with fifth-degree fraudulent practices, a misdemeanor. He was arrested on Jan. 3 and is being held in the Story County jail on $15,000 bond.

Ames police said that on Nov. 11, Stinson entered the Great Clips in Lincoln Center and said he was an Army investigator. Witnesses reported that Stinson had a pair of pistols on his waist and displayed a badge, Cmdr. Geoff Huff said.

Police said that on Nov. 15, Stinson walked into the Ames Ford Lincoln dealership and told people he was an undercover police officer, a firefighter and a minister. He also told officers he was a volunteer firefighter during traffic stops on Nov. 28 and Dec. 13, police said.

Along with the pending misdemeanor, the Nevada man faces three counts of impersonating a public official and one count of an unauthorized use of emergency lights.

