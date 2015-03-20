Accused police impersonator faces additional misdemeanor
By AUSTIN CANNON | Ames Tribune, Iowa | Published: January 25, 2017
A Nevada man who allegedly posed as a police officer, Army investigator, firefighter and minister is now accused of lying on an American Legion application.
According to a news release from Nevada police, Richard Stinson, 27, provided "inaccurate information" on a membership application on Sept. 29. Someone reported the offense to police after seeing Stinson on the news.
Authorities on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant that would charge Stinson with fifth-degree fraudulent practices, a misdemeanor. He was arrested on Jan. 3 and is being held in the Story County jail on $15,000 bond.
Ames police said that on Nov. 11, Stinson entered the Great Clips in Lincoln Center and said he was an Army investigator. Witnesses reported that Stinson had a pair of pistols on his waist and displayed a badge, Cmdr. Geoff Huff said.
Police said that on Nov. 15, Stinson walked into the Ames Ford Lincoln dealership and told people he was an undercover police officer, a firefighter and a minister. He also told officers he was a volunteer firefighter during traffic stops on Nov. 28 and Dec. 13, police said.
Along with the pending misdemeanor, the Nevada man faces three counts of impersonating a public official and one count of an unauthorized use of emergency lights.
———
©2017 the Ames Tribune, Iowa
Visit the Ames Tribune, Iowa at www.amestrib.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US Commander: Islamic State truck bombs losing impact in battle for Mosul
Land-swap deal for S. Korean THAAD site may be delayed
Fort Drum to receive $12.5 million in cold-weather gear after being declared an Arctic Zone
North Korea tells Obama to get ‘packing’
CIA nominee agrees Russia tried to interfere in election
National Park Service tweeting again after suspension