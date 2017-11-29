Quantcast

Accused leaker loses appeal seeking pretrial jail release

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 29, 2017

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets has lost an appeal of a federal magistrate's order that she remain jailed until trial.

U.S. District Court Judge J. Randal Hall ruled Monday the lower court correctly decided in October that releasing 25-year-old Reality Winner on bail would risk "harm to national security."

Winner is a former Air Force linguist who worked as a National Security Agency contractor in Augusta, Georgia, when she was charged in June with leaking a classified U.S. report to an unidentified news organization.

Authorities haven't described the document. Winner's arrest was announced the same day The Intercept reported on a classified NSA report on Russian hackers and the 2016 election.

Winner's lawyers argued she served admirably in the military and was only charged with one criminal count.

