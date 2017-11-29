Accused leaker loses appeal seeking pretrial jail release
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 29, 2017
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets has lost an appeal of a federal magistrate's order that she remain jailed until trial.
U.S. District Court Judge J. Randal Hall ruled Monday the lower court correctly decided in October that releasing 25-year-old Reality Winner on bail would risk "harm to national security."
Winner is a former Air Force linguist who worked as a National Security Agency contractor in Augusta, Georgia, when she was charged in June with leaking a classified U.S. report to an unidentified news organization.
Authorities haven't described the document. Winner's arrest was announced the same day The Intercept reported on a classified NSA report on Russian hackers and the 2016 election.
Winner's lawyers argued she served admirably in the military and was only charged with one criminal count.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Russian jet performs ‘unsafe’ intercept of US Navy plane
Veterans were 'Guinea pigs' in Army's chemical experiments. Now they need answers.
N. Korea could now certainly strike London or Berlin. Why isn't Europe more worried?
Homeless Marine veteran to get house, dream truck, trust funds
Navy: Fallen pilot’s ‘heroic’ flying saved lives in Philippine Sea crash
VA vows to improve efforts to warn of poor-performing doctors