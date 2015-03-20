Access to US exchanges expanding to include civilian DOD employees

(Tribune News Service) — The Department of Defense is expanding access to military exchanges, allowing civilian DOD employees in the United States access to the sales tax-free stores.

The expanded access is to take effect by May 12 in stores and by Oct. 8 for online services, according to a directive from acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness Virginia Penrod.

The expanded access is for DOD and Coast Guard civilian employees who have a valid DOD-issued common access card.

In addition, Penrod’s directive extends limited online access to military exchanges to all honorably discharged veterans of the uniformed services and retired DOD and Coast Guard civilian employees, This access is to take effect by Oct. 8.

Military exchanges had been open to DOD civilians stationed outside the U.S. and to honorably discharged veterans when certified 100% disabled.

Their main customers are intended to be active-duty or reserve uniformed personnel and retired uniformed personnel.

©2021 Daily Press.

Visit www.dailypress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.