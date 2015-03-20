A Trump national security adviser tapped as Singapore envoy

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A top national security adviser to President Donald Trump is the latest official heading out in an ongoing shuffle within the National Security Council.

K.T. McFarland came into the White House as a deputy to Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Flynn was asked to resign in February amid revelations that he misled senior administration officials about his contacts with Russian government officials.

McFarland's impending move was confirmed Sunday by a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official announcement hasn't been made. The post requires Senate confirmation.

Flynn's replacement, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, has been allowed to make changes to the national security structure. McMaster immediately expressed a desire to run a less hierarchical organization and be more accessible to his staff.

Last week, the White House confirmed the removal of Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, from the National Security Council, reversing an earlier, controversial decision to give Bannon access to the group's highest-level meetings.

A senior White House official said Wednesday that Bannon was initially placed on the National Security Council during Flynn's tenure as a measure to ensure implementation of the president's vision, including efforts to downsize and streamline operations at the NSC.

Another White House official, Dina Powell, was recently named deputy national security adviser for strategy and has been present in the recent high level meetings with delegations from Egypt, Jordan and China.

McFarland worked as a Fox News analyst before joining Trump's national security team. She previously worked for three Republican presidents - Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.