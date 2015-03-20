A piece of Wright Brothers history is set to fly again — on Mars

(Tribune News Service) — A small piece of Wright Brothers history is on Mars, being readied for another historic flight — this time, on the red planet's surface.

A swatch of material from the 1903 Wright Flyer will be attached to a new rotorcraft that NASA hopes to free from its Mars Perseverance rover no later than April 8.

Dayton's Carillon Historical Park donated the postage-size piece of cloth from the plane's bottom left wing at NASA's request.

This work with the rotorcraft will be not only NASA's first attempt at flying the four-pound craft — but its first attempt overall at powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet.

"Wilbur and Orville Wright would be pleased to know that a little piece of their 1903 Wright Flyer I, the machine that launched the Space Age by barely one quarter of a mile, is going to soar into history again on Mars!" Amanda Wright Lane and Stephen Wright said in a statement provided by Brady Kress, president and chief executive of Dayton History.

The piece of muslin was part of the craft that achieved the first powered, controlled flight, on Dec. 17, 1903, above the dunes of Kill Devil Hill in North Carolina. Dayton's Orville and Wilbur Wright covered 120 feet in 12 seconds in that first flight. (Orville, having won a coin toss, actually was airborne first. The brothers took turns flying after that.)

The Dayton brothers made four flights that day, each one longer than the previous. The brothers went on to refine controlled flight above Huffman Prairie northeast of Dayton, on land today controlled by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

According to NASA, insulative tape was used to wrap the small swatch of the Wright Flyer fabric around a cable located underneath the Mars helicopter's solar panel.

The Wrights used the same type of material — an unbleached muslin called "Pride of the West" — to cover their glider and aircraft wings beginning in 1901, the Associated Press noted.

NASA's Apollo 11 crew flew a different piece of the material, along with a small splinter of wood from the Flyer, to the moon and back to Earth in Apollo 11′s July 1969 mission.

