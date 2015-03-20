A Marine veteran in Congress opposes Mattis' nomination, and reaction is fierce

A member of Congress who served as a Marine in Iraq said he has been called "everything you can under the sun" by fellow veterans for his decision to oppose retired Marine Gen. James N. Mattis becoming defense secretary, but he stands by his choice.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D.-Ariz., who became a congressman last year, said he has been insulted repeatedly by fellow combat veterans, with some inaccurately calling him "POG," a derisive acronym that stands for "person other than grunt" and implies he did not serve in the infantry. Others called him a "Blue Falcon," a term describing someone who turns on a friend for their own personal gain.

"Marines in general are the harshest critics of other Marines," Gallego said, adding that he doesn't take it personally. "I've been told what I can do with different parts of my body orifices to myself."

Gallego, whose district includes Phoenix, announced Dec. 5 that he was opposing President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Mattis as defense secretary because he believes "strongly in the principle of civilian leadership of the military." He is one of the only members of Congress to come out openly against Mattis running the Pentagon.

"As a fellow Marine, I greatly admire Gen. James Mattis' dedication and leadership. We all should be incredibly grateful for his many years of service to our nation," Gallego said. "Current law requires that a military officer be out of active duty for at least seven years before taking the job of defense secretary. I do not believe this long-standing check should be cast aside, and I will oppose a waiver of this rule, even for someone as exceptionally qualified as Gen. Mattis."

Gallego served in combat as a mortar man and left the military as an enlisted corporal. He deployed in 2005 with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines, a reserve unit from Columbus, Ohio, that suffered an unusually high number of fatalities, even for the height of the Iraq War. Twenty-three of the 180 men in the company were killed.

One exception has been granted to the law Congress put in place in 1947: Army Gen. George C. Marshall, a widely admired figure who commanded combat troops during World War II and was called upon by President Truman in 1950. Lawmakers passed legislation allowing Marshall to take the job, but the bill said it was the intention of Congress that a similar move would not happen again.

When Marshall took over in September 1950, U.S. forces had suffered a string of defeats in the Korean War and Truman saw him as uniquely suited to restoring morale and rebuilding the military. Gallego said that, like Marshall, Mattis is widely respected, but allowing him to serve as Pentagon chief sets a new, dangerous precedent.

"There are some generals who are very good, and there are some generals that are basically loony tunes," Gallego said. "If we are just automatically going to do these kinds of waivers without serious discussions and understanding the implications to civilian control of the military and the tradition of civilian control of the military, I think we're doing a grave disservice - a grave disservice - to our job as members of Congress."

Gallego said he would "love" to see Mattis in another role in government, including national security adviser. But U.S. citizens also need to have a discussion about how many retired generals they want to have running the federal government, he said. In addition to Mattis, Trump has selected retired Marine Gen. John F. Kelly to run the Department of Homeland Security, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as national security adviser and met with Army Gen. David Petraeus and Navy Adm. James Stavridis.

