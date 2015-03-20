A flight with the Thunderbirds: A ride like no other

The 50-foot-long, gleaming- red, white and blue single-engine F-16 Fighting Falcon was gaining speed. We rumbled along the white and yellow striping of the military runway. I breathed through my mask and tasted the rubber against my lips.

The sides of the cockpit shook as the afterburner roared behind us.

We were off. Faster and faster we went as we hurtled down the runway at Maxwell Air Force Base.

The Air Force Thunderbird pilot sat in the cockpit seat in front of me talking with the control tower. He sounded almost gleeful. Calm. Confident.

I was none of those things as I looked at my lap. Resting there were my gloved hands that had just waved goodbye to the flight crew below.

I felt confident climbing into the cockpit just moments before. Now, I wasn't so sure.

I was surrounded by control panels on all sides, switches, a steering stick to my right and the ejection handle between my legs. I prayed I didn't have to pull it like Staff Sgt. Jasper Roberts showed me in my training that morning.

"Here come the G's!" Lt. Col. Kevin Walsh's voice came through my earpiece.

"What if I forget to breathe?" I thought. "How should I position my head again?" "I wonder if it's too late to change my mind?"

Too late. The nose of the red, white and blue fighter jet pulled up and we shot 10,000 feet up in the air in a matter of seconds. We reached 500 knots, or nearly 600 mph.

An unrestricted vertical ascent. My first 4-G experience.

Months before, the Montgomery Advertiser submitted my paperwork for a special media flight with the Thunderbirds as a preview for the Maxwell Air Show they would headline along with France's Patrouille de France team. This weekend is the first time in seven years Maxwell offered a free show to the community and they wanted to make sure the media captured every detail.

I was selected to fly on Thursday.

The pressure I felt on that flight resulting from our rate of acceleration and quick change in direction was indescribable. Three hours before Walsh and I were racing down the runway, I sat in a small media briefing room where I met with a half dozen of the T-bird team for a crash course on what to expect on my flight, how to suit up, zip on my G-suit, tighten my body, plant my feet, position my hands and breathe. It was to help alleviate the G-force effect. Staff Sgt. Jason Couillard told me the force would feel like an elephant just plopped on my chest. That, I later decided, was a fair description.

It knocked my breath away.

Surprisingly, I thought less about the fact that I was being pressed flat against the back of the jet, less about my controlled gasps for oxygen and more about the breathtaking views I was realizing around me. The ascent was over in a matter of seconds when it finally sunk in and I sucked in a full breath of oxygen.

I was on a ride like no other. A truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The base and the city of Montgomery faded into the background as we became inverted before Walsh rolled us out and leveled us off above a few wisps of sheer white clouds. I let out a jubilant cry. Then a laugh.

I had made it.

I looked out either side of the crystal clear canopy of our jet as we zipped west to Birmingham's MOA (military operations airspace) 40 miles away watching the patches of forest, emerald and sea green pastures lazily passing below us. I can see now why just about every boy and girl dreams of flying and why so many brave men and women make it their career.

Walsh had, becoming a cadet of Civil Air Patrol, the volunteer auxiliary arm of the Air Force, which is headquartered at Maxwell. He joined his hometown unit in Long Island, New York, during high school. He has now flown for the Air Force for more than a decade and has spent nearly three years on the elite aerobatic demonstration team, the Thunderbirds.

He and his fellow pilots and crew members wear the mantle of the "Face of the Air Force" as they travel around the country from March until November giving almost 40 air show demonstrations each season. Not only that, they take two days before each show to visit and speak at schools and colleges in the area. This weekend they headline the "Heritage to Horizon, a Century of Air Power since WWI" Maxwell Air Show on Saturday and Sunday.

While nearly 100,000 people are estimated to come watch the Thunderbird team and dozens of other acts fly effortlessly thousands of feet above them this weekend, I was getting a rare glimpse behind the scenes.

I breathed freely again through my mask that connected my helmet to the plane. The worst was over and my fears were conquered. I didn't pass out, and I wouldn't pass out for the rest of the 50-minute flight. We arrived in Birmingham airspace in six minutes. Flying is the best way to commute.

It was time to get more G's under my belt. I was ready to enjoy myself. Walsh completed a 90-degree turn for what he called a "G warmup." The ride became more thrilling as my adrenaline mounted and Walsh increased the intensity of the moves.

Imagine a roller coaster. You're sitting second row and the worst part is the anxiety of waiting strapped to the seat, wondering what's going to happen and not knowing how it's going to feel. The first climb and drop are done before you realize it and the rest of the ride you're laughing from joy and amazement at what you just did and the beauty of reaching new heights. Flying a jet as a passenger is much the same thing, only there's an elephant next to you, and it keeps jumping in your lap for every turn, roll, spin and loop, but you're almost too excited to even notice the pressure on your chest.

That's what it felt like. The elephant was my G-force.

In the MOA we began with moves that the Thunderbird team performs in the diamond formation where they fly just inches apart from each other. We completed a few loops and a nice wide barrel roll allowing a 360-degree view of the horizon. Solo or "high-g" maneuvers were next where we banked to the left in four tight rolls and later sat on one wing for a "knife-edge" sideways pass. Both displayed the tight maneuverability and power of the F-16.

All the while, Walsh created a comfortable atmosphere by preparing me for each new move, telling me when and where we would turn, any negative G's we would feel and asked if I was ready to try it out. He jogged my memory from what he had explained about the moves he had explained back in the office.

He asked if I was ready for the optional 9 G pull. The G-force limitation of the F-16 goes from negative 3 and maxes out at positive 9.

I said, "Let's do it!"

We took a long hard 90-degree turn. I felt my vision shrink. I sucked in several hard breaths like he showed me – refusing to pass out. Mission accomplished.

Walsh later gave me the controls to perform my own tight roll-around, one of my favorites from the ride. Talk about a feeling of exhilaration.

I thought back to that age-old childlike dream to fly high enough to touch the clouds. The only thing separating me from them this time was an inch-thick canopy of glass. I could get used to this.

For pilots like Walsh, they've made their life in the clouds.

They've made that dream, their reality through countless years of practice, hard work, training and hours study in mechanics, air power and national defense in order to protect us and keep us and our nation safe.

The Maxwell Air Show is just one way we can catch a glimpse behind the curtain of the hard work their job entails.

I'm proud to have witnessed it firsthand.

