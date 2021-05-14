A counter to VX nerve agent might be found in supplement aisles, Army researchers say

Research scientist Phillip Mach loads prepared blood samples into a liquid chromatography auto-sampler, while Elizabeth Dhummakupt prepares the system in February 2021 at the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center in Maryland. The researchers are studying whether an over-the-counter supplement can counter the effects of VX nerve agent.

Army researchers are hopeful a nutritional supplement found in health food stores might prevent some fatal effects of a potent nerve agent.

The scientists found that VX interrupts the body’s production of a chemical called alpha-ketoglutamate, quickly leading to death. But they also found that adding the chemical back counteracts that lethal effect.

Known as aKG, the chemical is used in creatine supplements, and some doctors use it to treat chronic kidney disease or to prevent tissue damage during heart surgery.

“A lot of research is still ahead of us,” said Phillip Mach, an Army research scientist, in a recent video. “The amazing thing is that the compound that we think that we can use is available at your common health food stores, right down the supermarket aisle.”

Mach and his research partner, Elizabeth Dhummakupt, made the discovery while conducting unrelated research on VX exposure at the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center in Maryland, the center said in a statement.

The tasteless, odorless nerve agent, which can be lethal in tiny amounts on the skin or when inhaled, is much more toxic than sarin and can kill a person in a matter of minutes or hours. It was used in the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s brother, in a Malaysia airport in 2017.

It’s also been used as a plot point by Hollywood, including in the 1996 film “The Rock” starring Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery, though the gas doesn’t really melt people’s faces as the movie portrayed.

It kills by blocking an enzyme that breaks the signal that tells glands and muscles to flex, meaning the muscles can’t relax, “so breathing stops,” Mach said.

The military already has a countermeasure for that — an auto-injector that a soldier can jab into the thigh to administer a combination of atropine and pralidoximine.

But Mach and Dhummakupt were looking at VX’s effects on interstitial fluid, the stuff that fills the spaces between cells and blood vessels in the body. They noticed the toxin had a marked effect on proteins linked to the Krebs cycle, which is the process by which cells generate energy.

Taking this finding to colleagues in the center’s toxicology branch, they learned about that group’s research into how VX affects the heart, including a method they developed for closely monitor heart cells exposed to the nerve agent.

The method let Mach and Dhummakupt see that VX stopped the Krebs cycle right before aKG should have been formed. So they wondered what might happen if they injected supplemental aKG into the heart cells at the critical moment. It turned out the cells immediately started producing energy again.

“It seemed too easy,” said Dhummakupt. “How could this not already be known and published?”

Part of the reason was that the technology needed to observe the cells had only been developed recently, the center said.

The researchers then drew inspiration from smartwatches, fitness trackers and glucose monitors for diabetics. They developed a wearable sensor in a microneedle patch to check the interstitial fluid near the skin’s surface for signs of VX exposure.

“The idea is that if an exposure is detected, the warfighter can simply pull some aKG pills out of his or her pocket and swallow them,” Mach said.

The researchers were working with other defense labs to figure out the right dosage. The supplement may also work as a preemptive measure, Mach said.

“Another possibility, if an area may be hot, is to just take the pills beforehand,” he said.

