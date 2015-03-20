A Christmas surprise for deployed airman

MOOERS FORKS, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) -- Vermont Air National Guard Senior Airman Joshua Ducharme's first surprise -- deployment overseas with Christmas approaching -- wasn't where he wanted to be.

The second, however, brought home to him.

The Mooers Forks native, 20, received three parcels on Christmas Eve -- perfect timing, said his wife of two months, Katelynn.

"I told him which box to open first," she said.

Inside, Joshua found dozens and dozens of Christmas cards for him, some crafted from construction paper by schoolchildren, some signed by friends and family, others by caring strangers.

"He was in shock, I think," Katelynn said, sure her husband was near tears. "He said, 'This is absolutely insane.'"

And then he opened the other two boxes to find them filled with holiday cards for other members of the 158th Fighter Wing serving there with him.

In all, with some late submissions sent out just after Christmas, more than 1,400 cards traveled to the undisclosed location to cheer those celebrating the holidays away from loved ones.

"He told me how excited everyone was," Katelynn said, "how it helps them to feel closer to home."

Katelynn came up with the card collection idea after a phone conversation with her husband.

"He was really down because he wouldn't be home for Christmas," she said.

The couple wed on Oct. 22, and Joshua was deployed the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Katelynn posted a request on Facebook, asking folks to sign cards for him and others in his unit. His mother, Tracey Ducharme, joined the effort and spread the word further, through the media.

They brought piles of cards to local stores, among them Sandi's Restaurant and Begore's Hardware in Mooers and Sandy's Deli in Rouses Point, and set them by the checkout for patrons to sign.

Three Girl Scout troops made holiday greetings for the military members, as did little tots at area day-care centers and youngsters at AuSable Valley and Beekmantown central schools and Mooers Elementary.

"There were 313 just from Beekmantown School," Tracey said.

The cards made by little kids, Katelynn said, "turned out really cute."

"Those are incredible," Tracey said.

And now guard members are enjoying them, Katelynn said, with many put up on the walls to remind them of home.

Libraries helped, too, including Mooers Free Library, where Tracey is director, and Lake Placid Library and Wells Memorial Library in Upper Jay.

American Legion Montgomery Post 912 in Rouses Point, she said, "gave us 255 cards."

The post put two cards by every place setting at its Christmas party -- one for guests to sign for Joshua and one for another guard member.

American Legion Post 405 William Nolan in Willsboro, Veterans of Foreign Wards Post 1418 in Champlain and West Chazy Fire Department contributed, too.

Firefighter Rick Morrison Sr., who also works at for the Beekmantown School District, "was a key part of getting news around the school," Tracey said.

"Plus more friends, family and community members than we can count."

Joshua enlisted before he completed high school, giving one weekend a month to the guard while still in school.

"Then he went straight to basic training," said Katelynn, who travels from their Plattsburgh home to her job as an assistant manager at Burger King in Colchester, Vt.

This is her husband's second deployment; he is signed up for six years, and after that, she said, "he is thinking about active duty military.

"I'm actually really excited," Katelynn said. "It's a great opportunity to travel."

Meanwhile, she can see herself organizing another card collection in the future.

"I loved doing it," she said, "and I really loved the outcome of it."

Tracey expressed deep pride in her son and all who serve the United States.

She is also proud of the community, too, "for coming together to make a special Christmas for our (military)."

There are sometimes negative attitudes toward the armed forces, Tracey said, but nothing like that arose as locals were given the opportunity to sign the greeting cards.

In fact, the project brought great enthusiasm.

"You didn't even have to ask twice," she said.

